Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone’s 83 receives standing ovation at Red Sea Film Fest | Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone’s film ’83’ gets a standing ovation at the Red Sea International Festival!

The much awaited film 83 starring Ranveer Singh has had its world premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival held in Jeddah on Wednesday, 15th December where the film garnered a standing ovation from the audience. A Twitter user shared a video of the film receiving a standing ovation.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, 83 director Kabir Khan along with his wife Mini Mathur has made a grand appearance at the recent Jeddah Film Festival. The stars along with former cricket legend Kapil Dev and his wife Romi made their presence felt at the festival, where 83 was also screened for the audience.

Kabir Khan Films Production’s 83 will be presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films. The film by Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures is scheduled to release in 3D on 24 December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film is jointly produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment.