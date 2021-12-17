Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone’s 83 receives standing ovation at Red Sea Film Fest | Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone’s film ’83’ gets a standing ovation at the Red Sea International Festival!
oi-Neeti Sudha
The much awaited film 83 starring Ranveer Singh has had its world premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival held in Jeddah on Wednesday, 15th December where the film garnered a standing ovation from the audience. A Twitter user shared a video of the film receiving a standing ovation.
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, 83 director Kabir Khan along with his wife Mini Mathur has made a grand appearance at the recent Jeddah Film Festival. The stars along with former cricket legend Kapil Dev and his wife Romi made their presence felt at the festival, where 83 was also screened for the audience.
Kabir Khan Films Production’s 83 will be presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films. The film by Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures is scheduled to release in 3D on 24 December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
The film is jointly produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment.
Kabir Khan’s 83
In 1983, the Indian cricket team won the Cricket World Cup in England. This was the first time that any team other than the West Indies had won the World Cup. And, it was the first time that the Indian team had won a prestigious tournament. There is a lot of excitement among the audience about the film.
Men in Blue Team
The film stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jeeva as K Srikanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinkar Sharma as Kirti Azad. , Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Hardy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani and Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu.
proud moment
Kabir Khan said that he wants his son to be as proud of this 83 team as he is. That’s why he is making this film. The starcast of the film is also quite interesting. Kabir Khan has included actors not only from Bollywood but also from South and Punjabi film industry.
biggest sports movie
It is touted as the “biggest sports film” in the country. The film was earlier scheduled to release in 2020 .. but got postponed due to Corona. The makers have decided not to release it on OTT and bring it to theatres. The film will hit the theaters on 24 December 2021.
english summary
Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 9:41 [IST]
