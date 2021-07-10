Ranveer Singh didn’t want his mother to watch ‘Bajirao Mastani’

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is one of those actors. Who embraced name and fame in a very short time. Today Ranveer Singh has joined the list of famous Bollywood actors. Ranveer Singh made his debut in the year 2010, but Ranveer Singh gained the most popularity with his 2015 film Bajirao Mastani. But you will be surprised to know that Ranveer Singh did not want to show this superhit film to his mother. Know what was the reason.

Did not want to show ‘Bajirao Mastani’ to mother

Actually, Ranveer Singh had told that ‘his mother does not like such films at all. In which the actor dies. At the same time, Bajirao dies in the climax of the film ‘Bajirao Mastani’. Whose role was playing Ranveer Singh. This was the reason why Ranveer Singh did not want his mother to watch this film at all.

Ranveer Singh lost in front of his mother’s insistence

Ranveer told that ‘he did not want his mother to ever see his film Bajirao Mastani, but when the film was released, he insisted his mother to watch the film. For a long time his mother kept telling him that he wanted to see that film. After which Ranveer Singh gave up in front of his mother’s insistence and agreed to show the film to his mother.

Mother hugged Ranveer Singh after watching the film

Ranveer says that ‘when his mother saw the climax scene of the film, she was stunned for some time and then after some time hugged her and kept crying. Ranveer told that his mother liked his film very much. He praised and said that without his son, Bajirao Mastani could not have been made.

Ranveer Singh cried a lot after getting his first film

Let us tell you that before coming to films, actor Ranveer Singh used to work in an advertising company. He used to work in the company as a copy editor. After Struggle, Ranveer Singh got a chance to work in famous film producer Aditya Chopra’s film ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’. According to the news, when Ranveer Singh was offered his first film, he cried a lot. Talking about the actor’s upcoming film, soon he will be seen in the film ’83’ with wife and actress Deepika Padukone.