Ranveer Singh Diet plan body routine transform london 4 chef for his role in 83 Movie from 86-kilo Simmba to a lean Kapil Dev

Apart from sweating for hours in the gym, Ranveer followed a strict diet to get a body like the Kapil Dev of the 1983 World Cup. Apart from nutritionist Anmol Singhal, 4 chefs from London also had a special hand in his body transformation.

The film 83, made on the theme of 1983 Cricket World Cup, has received a lot of love from the audience. Critics have appreciated the performance of the entire star cast including Ranveer Singh. Kapil Dev, who made Team India the world champion for the first time, has himself admitted that Ranveer has given life to his character. Ranveer also left no stone unturned especially with his body to fit perfectly into the character of Kapil Dev.

Apart from sweating and training for hours in the gym, Ranveer followed a strict diet during the 1983 World Cup to get a body like Kapil Dev. Apart from his nutritionist Anmol Singhal, 4 chefs from London also had a special hand in making Ranveer’s body like Kapil Dev. Anmol had said in an interview to the Times of India, ‘Ranveer’s diet was also monitored by 4 chefs from London. They used to watch what the actors eat.

Anmol had said, ‘Instead of three big meals, Ranveer’s food was divided into many small meals. which they were given at regular intervals. He used to eat healthy breakfast. His evening snacks usually consisted of nuts and fruits. He kept carbs (things that increase fat) very less in his dinner.

Ranveer loves Indian food very much. However, this diet did not mean that he had given up Indian food. His diet consisted of a mixture of everything. According to Anmol, ‘Ranveer loves Indian cuisine. So, we tried to diversify their food as much as possible keeping the restrictions in mind. Ranveer was put on a diet rich in protein.

Anmol had revealed that while Ranveer loves home-cooked dishes, he also includes a portion of high-protein superfoods in his diet. His favorite food also included eggs, bacon and jalapenos.

Anmol said, “Ranveer Singh’s diet includes jalapeno and crispy bacon omelette topped with rolled oats, eggs, mixed nuts and fresh berries. Complex carbs boost their energy, while protein helps burn that fat and build muscle.

No one can deny that Ranveer Singh loves sweets too. Perhaps this was the reason why the nutritionist created a healthier variant of chocolate spread for Ranveer. It was made from 90 percent dark chocolate chips.