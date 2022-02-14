Ranveer Singh eats Shilajit-Ashwagandha and date laddus for breakfast, know what are its benefits

Entertainment

Ranveer singh healthy breakfast: Ranveer believes that to get the best fitness, it is important to respect your body first.

Everything from the Bollywood superstar’s lifestyle to his skincare routine is closely watched. Let us tell you that the actors work hard every day to make the picture look perfect. Ranveer Singh is one such actor who never disappoints his fans. Ranveer loves to keep his look stylish and does not forget to introduce his fans to new trends. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is often in discussions due to his energetic attitude.

Ranveer hosted “Ask Me Anything” on his social media account Instagram, where he was asked what he ate for breakfast. He told that what he had eaten for breakfast on Wednesday morning, the list of which was very long. Ranveer revealed that he starts the day with 130 grams of oats, 15 grams of nuts and 5 grams of chocolate chips, after which he enjoys a detox drink as well as immunity-boosting shots. After all this, what he eats is a probiotic drink and shilajit – ashwagandha date laddoos.

What is Shilajit and where is it found?
Shilajit is a blackish-brown substance found in the rocks of the Himalayas that forms after centuries of slow decomposition of plants. Shilajit is known for its Ayurvedic remedies and is believed to be effective in bringing about positive changes in the body. Not only is it rich in minerals and antioxidants, but it also contains a compound called fulvic acid, which has many health benefits as well.

How much to eat Ashwagandha: According to Ayurveda, Ashwagandha is a powerful herb and can cause serious side effects if taken in excess. Although there is no limited dosage fixed for its consumption, it completely depends on your level of health and fitness. But according to studies, the safe dosage of the herb ranges from 125 mg to 5 g, which can be taken in 2-4 doses per day.

These should not be eaten Ashwagandha: According to Ayurvedic doctors, taking in excess can cause stomach upset, diarrhea or vomiting. Apart from this, if Ashwagandha is consumed for a long time, it can cause liver problems. Women who are pregnant, lactating, or taking immunosuppressants, sedatives, antidepressants, or other medications for chronic disease, it is best to consult with your doctor before taking ashwagandha.

According to a research, Ashwagandha or Withania somnifera root also has antioxidant effect, which helps in slowing down the aging process. Both Shilajit and Ashwagandha help reduce anxiety and stress levels. Studies have shown that Ashwagandha has the ability to reduce cortisol levels and prevent it efficiently. At the same time, Shilajit can increase the secretion of dopamine in the brain, due to which the body feels stress and anxiety free.


