Ranveer Singh gave a zakkas gift to a contestant
Ranveer ran with the contestants on the set
Both Ranveer and the contestants are seen running enthusiastically on the set. Well, it would not be wrong to say that when Ranveer Singh is around, the atmosphere of excitement automatically kicks in and the excitement doubles. Watch the video:
This event will be relevant to the audience
Let me tell you, people have high expectations from this show. Apart from Ranveer, his wife Deepika Padukone also reacted to her husband’s TV debut. Speaking about the format of the show, the actor said that it is a digital visualized world and therefore the show will be very relevant for the audience.
Ranveer is ready to win the hearts of the people
Not only that, everyone’s favorite Ranveer Singh will win the hearts of the people with a funny punch, unique costume and will win the hearts of the fans as a whole package. The show will air on TV from October 16.
