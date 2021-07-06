Ranveer Singh has already put his heart with these beauties before Deepika, these names will surprise

New Delhi. One of the most beautiful couples in the film world is the pair of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who can be seen romancing together every moment. Their relationship started with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Ram Leela’. After that the pair also worked together in ‘Padmavat’ and ‘Bajirao-Mastani’. During this, the closeness of both also increased.

Ranveer Singh is said to have had an affair with many girls before Deepika Padukone. It is discussed that the names of Hema Malini’s daughter Ahana to Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra and Anushka Sharma are also included in this.

Read More:- Jhanvi Kapoor-Nora Fatehi, the boldness of these two beauties set fire, gave tremendous poses

first affair with ahana deol

Before appearing in films, Ranveer’s affair was with Hema Malini’s daughter Ahana Deol, both of them studied in the same college during that time. Then Ahana and Ranveer came very close to each other. However, this relationship did not last long.

Read More:- After the divorce of Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, daughter Ira Khan shared the post, wrote a shocking thing

Name associated with Anushka Sharma

After entering Bollywood, Ranveer’s name was associated with Anushka Sharma. The two, who debuted in ‘Band Baaja-Baaraat’, then worked together in ‘Lady Vs Ricky Behl’ and ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’. During this, both of them were seen very close on screen and off screen.

Read More:- Arjun Kapoor made a big disclosure about the relationship between Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor, said – we are still a separate family

Parineeti Chopra

Ranveer’s relationship with Priyanka Chopra’s sister Parineeti Chopra started after he broke his heart with Anushka. Both had worked in Ladies Vs Ricky Wahl and Kill Dil. However, both of them never disclosed anything about their affair. But both were caught on camera together many times.

Sonakshi Sinha

After moving away from Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer started coming closer to Sonakshi Sinha. Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer were seen together in the movie ‘Lootera’. The affair of these two pair got air when at some places both were seen holding each other’s hands. But later there also came a distance between them.

#Ranveer #Singh #put #heart #beauties #Deepika #names #surprise