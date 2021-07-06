Ranveer Singh is the owner of such crores of property-luxuries Car

New Delhi. Today is the birthday of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Ranveer is known in the industry for his tremendous acting and energy. He made his Bollywood debut with the film Band Baaja Baaraat. Along with the big screen, Ranveer also makes people crazy with his style. Ranveer often remains in the headlines due to his style and unusual clothes. Not only this, Ranveer is also very fond of many expensive vehicles. Let us tell you today that the actor is the owner of the property of how many crores.

Ranveer Singh’s annual earnings

Talking about Ranveer Singh’s annual earnings, he is around $ 30 million. He has worked in superhit films like Ramleela, Padmavat, Gully Boy and Bajirao Mastani. By the way, Ranveer does not only earn money from films, but he also earns a lot from advertisements. It is said that Ranveer had also increased his fees after the film Bajirao Mastani. Also Ranveer signs endorsement deal for 4 crores.

There is a collection of cars worth crores

There are many such celebs in Bollywood. Those who are very fond of expensive cars. One of which is Ranveer Singh. Talking about Ranveer Singh’s car collection, he has many luxury cars. Which has Aston Martin Rapid S. Which is worth Rs 3.88 crores. Jaguar XJL whose price is 99.56 Lakh. Range Rover Vogue which is approximately 1.85 crores. Also Ranveer Singh has Prado.

Homes in Mumbai and Goa

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is the sole owner of a property worth about 300 crores. In the year 2015, the actor bought a luxurious apartment for 8 crores. Which is in South Mumbai. Also Ranveer has a sea-facing flat in Mumbai too. Which is worth 15 crores. Not only this, Ranveer Singh also has a bungalow in Goa. Which is worth more than 9 crores.

are fond of shoes

Well, it would not be wrong to say that celebs have very strange hobbies. Actor Ranveer Singh is also there. Ranveer Singh is very fond of stylish shoes. According to the news, it is said that Ranveer Singh has more than 1 thousand shoes across. Whose cost will be around 68 lakh rupees. Let us tell you that Ranveer also makes a lot of headlines because of his clothes.