Ranveer Singh Kabir Khan Film 83 Release Date: Why the Indian team that won the 1983 World Cup did not watch the film ’83’, the director revealed

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Film 83: Kabir Khan says that since this film is based on a true incident and it is an incident that has left an indelible mark on the heart and mind of every Indian, it is important for me to share every scene. The challenge was.

Film 83 Release Date, Movie Review, Trailer: The film ’83’, based on India’s victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup, is ready for release. However, filmmaker Kabir Khan had to wait a long time for the release of the film. It was said that due to Corona and lockdown, the film could not be released and the date had to be extended, but now from December 24, the film will be in front of the audience. In a special conversation with The Indian Express, Kabir Khan said that many challenges were faced while making such a big film.



Casting took 18-20 months: Kabir Khan says that since this film is based on a true incident and it is such an incident that has left an indelible mark on the heart and mind of every Indian, it was a challenge for me to do every scene. The most important thing was to make that scene special, when the whole country felt proud. The scene was about Kapil Dev lifting the trophy at Lord’s after winning the World Cup.

They say that it took 18 to 20 months to cast from the first person to the last in the film. The sons of Malcolm Marshall and Gordon Greenidge were cast in the film to play their father. His gait and gait exactly resembles that of his father. Apart from this, Clive Lloyd’s son has also been cast for the role of Joel Garner. (Also read- ’83’ Movie Review: Ranveer Singh will turn the pages of history with superb acting, because of this it is special)

The original team of 1983 did not watch the film: Kabir Khan says that people will not believe that the team that watched the 1983 World Cup has not yet seen the film. The team refused to watch the screening. According to Kabir, Kapil sir (Kapil Dev) has said that he and his team will see the film ’83’ only after its release. (Also read- World champion players did not understand the language of Captain Kapil Dev, Ranveer Singh opened 38 years old secret by sharing the video)