Ranveer Singh Kim Kardashian Funny Met Gala Memes: Met Gala 2021 Netizens shared hilarious memes with Ranveer Singh and Kim Kardashian wearing fantastic costumes

On the one hand, Met Gala 2021 was going on abroad and on the other hand, Ranveer Singh suddenly started trending on social media. His memes went viral on social media, much to everyone’s surprise. Ranveer Singh is very famous for his weird and weird clothes and this time the celebrities also appeared in very different clothes at the Met Gala event.

Kim Kardashian appeared completely covered in black clothes. But Ranveer Singh took the whole spotlight off Kim Kardashian and other celebrities.



In fact, users believed that the Met Gala event could not have been completed without Ranveer Singh. He believed that no one could compete with Ranveer Singh in terms of fashion. Whatever he wears, he floats in everyone and everyone else pours water in front of him. So he started viralizing photos of Ranveer Singh’s memes and bizarre clothes on social media.

People’s reactions and Ranveer Singh’s viral memes: