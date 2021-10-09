Ranveer Singh made a big disclosure about wife Deepika Padukone | Ranveer Singh made a big disclosure about wife Deepika Padukone!

New Delhi: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is also a fan along with being the husband of his actress wife Deepika Padukone. He himself has talked about this many times. Now he has told something about Deepika that everyone will be a fan of this pair after hearing it. Because if Ranveer is to be believed, it is Deepika’s hand behind making him perfect as a host.

such help

Ranveer Singh credits Deepika Padukone for helping him perform at his best as a host and says that she is his biggest confidant, and criticizes his work creatively. During the launch of ‘The Big Picture’, Ranveer revealed how Deepika has helped him to be a part of the show.

Deepika gives tips

Ranveer said, ‘Deepika has given me a lot of tips to do better as a host. She has always been my biggest confidant, and shares constructive criticism for me.’ He further said, ‘I am really grateful that I have such a sharp mind as my partner. With their love and support, I am definitely able to give my best.

This show will come from 16 October

Let us tell you that soon Ranveer is going to debut OTT with this show ‘The Big Picture’. It will premiere on October 16 on Colors, Voot and Jio TV.

Will be seen in these films

On the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83’, which is based on India’s historic World Cup cricket win in 1983, apart from Rohit Shetty’s comedy film ‘Circus’ and action drama ‘Sooryavanshi’. will also appear in He is also looking forward to ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ directed by Divyang Thakkar of Yash Raj Films.

