Ranveer Singh Mauni Roy in Bigg Boss 15

There will be an explosion when two Indian superstars appear together on the biggest stage of Indian television. And this explosion will happen in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. On October 2, there is a grand premiere of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, in which Salman Khan will not only give a dazzling performance but also introduce it to the contestants. But among all these contestants, Ranveer Singh will also make an entry on the stage of ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Ranveer Singh is all set to make his TV debut with the reality show ‘The Big Picture’. Their show will air every Saturday-Sunday from October 16 at 8 p.m. Also, every Saturday-Sunday, Salman Khan will conduct a class for the contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ from 9pm.



Read: Big Boss List of 15 Contestants: Between Rekha’s bold entry and Jungle Twist, these 12 contestants will enter!



When Salman Khan saw Ranveer Singh on the stage of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, he was surprised. When Ranveer tells Salman that he is hosting a unique quiz show on TV, Salman asks, ‘Will these two go together? The rest of the color. Answering this, Ranveer says – Yes sir.

The producers have released another promo for the grand premiere night of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, in which Mauni Roy is seen setting the stage on fire with her dance. Mauni Roy spread the magic of her killer acts in the house of Bigg Boss.

Read: When and where to watch the premiere of ‘Bigg Boss 15’: When, where and how to watch the grand premiere of ‘Bigg Boss 15’



‘Bigg Boss 15’ will air on Colors Channel on October 2 at 9:30 p.m. The show’s premiere will be broadcast live on the Voot app. In addition, ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will also be aired on Geo TV.

Celebrities who will be appearing in the show as contestants are Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, Prateek Sahajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Donal Bisht, Tejaswi Prakash, Akasing, Karan Kundra, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Misha Iyer, Vishal Kotian, Sahil Shroff. , Ishaan Sehgal and Vidhi Pandya.