Ranveer Singh offered five biopics after playing Kapil Dev in 83 | Five sports biopics offered to Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's long career Ranveer Singh has very successfully come a long way of 11 years in Bollywood. After making his debut with Yash Raj Films, there was no looking back for Ranveer Singh. In these 11 years, Ranveer Singh has played different roles in his characters. In the 11th year of his career, Ranveer Singh has finally made his TV debut and he is seen hosting the Colors show The Big Picture which is being loved by the audience. Rohit Shetty's Golmaal – Circus Ranveer started the 11th year of his career with a very spectacular project. He had announced his next film Circus for Rohit Shetty. The film will be an adaptation of Shakaepeare's Comedy of Errors and a remake of the famous classic Angoor. Circus was scheduled to release on Christmas 2021 but with the release of 83, Circus was pushed ahead and now the film will release in July 2022. Ranveer Singh believes that Circus is his own breakup which he wanted to do with Rohit Shetty. next movie with kabir khan 83 is ready for release after two years. And as soon as the release of this film, this explosive director-actor duo has started preparing for their next film. Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh are now going to make a film on the story of an ordinary boy who is an underdog. During the lockdown, Kabir Khan was looking for a story for his next film. When he narrated the story of this underdog boy to Ranveer Singh, Ranveer immediately said yes to it.

Rohit Shetty’s Simmba franchise?

Yesbhai Jordaar is releasing in February 2022 while Circus will release in July 2022. Apart from this, Ranveer Singh is also working on Karan Johar’s film Rocky and Rani’s love story. The release date of this film has not been decided yet. Apart from this, Ranveer Singh will also be a part of Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3 while his name is being mentioned time and again for Simmba 2 but no decision has been taken on whether Rohit Shetty will carry forward the Simmba franchise.

film with shankar

Ranveer Singh, along with South Superstar Shankar, was about to remake Annian but the film has been stuck in court over rights and is currently shelved. But Shankar does not want to let go of Ranveer Singh’s dates and it is believed that soon he is going to start a project with Ranveer Singh in which Kiara Advani will be the lead heroine.

plethora of awards

Along with good films, awards were also flooded in Ranveer Singh’s career. However, Ranveer Singh started crying on stage by taking his first award from the hands of Shahrukh Khan. Ranveer Singh rules the hearts of the fans. He has tried everything masala, comedy, action, romance and negative zone.

High praise for 83

There is no one better than Ranveer Singh in Bollywood right now. He gets into each and every character so closely. His character Kapil Dev in 83 is being praised everywhere. It is believed that Ranveer entered this character in such a way that even for a moment it was not felt that Ranveer Singh is not Kapil Dev on screen. 83 made the audience emotional every second.