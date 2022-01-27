Ranveer Singh on completing a decade in Bollywood- I am probably at the hungiest right now | Ranveer Singh said on completing a decade in Bollywood – ‘I want to be the best actor of the country’
doing something that hasn’t been done before
Ranveer, who gave a strong performance in the film 83, says that, I feel that I am doing something which I would not have done before and hence I want to achieve what has not been done before. This is a journey of discovery of this art. Now I am deeply attached to the process, which is truly the real reward.
I was very cocky in the beginning
After completing a decade in cinema, Ranveer felt like he knew nothing about art and needed to find himself. He says, “I have really grown as a person and an artist. Initially I was very cocky. I used to think that I know it all and I am invincible. Now, with time I have worked more Also started working with more people like Mr. Bhansali, who completely exhaust you. Not only this, you also break the limits of your acting that you have put in thinking. After receiving it I realized that the performing arts, the craft of acting is limitless and infinite. There is no limit to how you can transform yourself into another character.”
there is no end to learning
Ranveer further says- “It’s been 10 years now and I feel like I don’t know anything.” They say they have barely achieved the surface of the potential of this medium. He says that with every film, every collaboration and every passing year I continue to do more and more and I have realized that there is no end to learning. At the same time there is no end to the exploration of the potential of this field i.e. the craft of performing arts and acting. It’s unlimited, you can do anything.
I am very hungry at the creative level
Ranveer further says that if I talk about my creative hunger, then I am very hungry at this time. I want to see how deep this area is, I want to explore it. Ranveer says currently I feel I am just starting out and I am hungry for more.
trendiest superstar
Ranveer has topped the list of Coolest Superstars in the country in the recently released IIHB, TIARA Research. This is one of their very important brand attributes which makes them the most sought after brand in the brand endorsement space. According to this research, Ranveer is also on top in terms of trendiest superstar in Bollywood.
upcoming movies
In the coming days, Ranveer will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shankar’s Annian remake, Rohit Shetty’s Circus and Karan Johar’s Rocky and Rani’s love story.
