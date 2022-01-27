Ranveer Singh on completing a decade in Bollywood- I am probably at the hungiest right now | Ranveer Singh said on completing a decade in Bollywood – ‘I want to be the best actor of the country’

doing something that hasn’t been done before

Ranveer, who gave a strong performance in the film 83, says that, I feel that I am doing something which I would not have done before and hence I want to achieve what has not been done before. This is a journey of discovery of this art. Now I am deeply attached to the process, which is truly the real reward.

I was very cocky in the beginning

After completing a decade in cinema, Ranveer felt like he knew nothing about art and needed to find himself. He says, “I have really grown as a person and an artist. Initially I was very cocky. I used to think that I know it all and I am invincible. Now, with time I have worked more Also started working with more people like Mr. Bhansali, who completely exhaust you. Not only this, you also break the limits of your acting that you have put in thinking. After receiving it I realized that the performing arts, the craft of acting is limitless and infinite. There is no limit to how you can transform yourself into another character.”

there is no end to learning

Ranveer further says- “It’s been 10 years now and I feel like I don’t know anything.” They say they have barely achieved the surface of the potential of this medium. He says that with every film, every collaboration and every passing year I continue to do more and more and I have realized that there is no end to learning. At the same time there is no end to the exploration of the potential of this field i.e. the craft of performing arts and acting. It’s unlimited, you can do anything.

READ Also Manoj Bajpayee Recalls Shah Rukh Khan Was Only One Who Used To Come In Maruti Van

-->