Ranveer singh on jayeshbhai jordaar character and himself says we both are accidental heroes. Both Jayeshbhai and I are accidental heroes!': Superstar Ranveer Singh on Jayeshbhai's character and himself

7 hours ago
Superstar Ranveer Singh is going to be seen in the lead role in Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer admits that his journey in cinema and Jayeshbhai’s character in the film have a lot in common. He says, “Mary and Jayesh have many similarities in their lives. Sometimes, when you think that how can I overcome this difficulty to achieve my destination, then you have to face challenging situations. And for this you need some degree of courage and patience which lead you forward, they help you to overcome all those difficulties. And you face the situation as if your life depends on it. ,

Ranveer further adds, “Playing the role of Jayesh Bhai gave me the benefit of my life experiences. With the odds stacked against yourself, you turn to the force from where you get love. In Jayesh’s case, this love is his. Is for wife and daughter. In my case, it’s love for my parents and my ambition to make them proud by achieving something that has propelled me. Jayeshbhai and I are both accidental heroes!”

He adds, “Yes, of course, there are many similarities between Jayesh Bhai’s character and my own journey. As an actor, when you can use your life experiences for a character, the performance is most effective. It’s a special source that resonates in people’s hearts and makes a performance memorable.”

Society Tickling Satyr (Satire) – Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey along with Jayeshbhai Jordaar is making her Bollywood big screen debut opposite Ranveer. Maneesh Sharma is the producer of the film while debutante Divyang Thakkar has directed it. The film is releasing worldwide on 13 May 2022.

