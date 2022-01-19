Ranveer Singh on why he is probably the only actor from his generation to not be typecast in films | ‘As a creative person I want to believe that I know no boundaries’: Ranveer Singh

in totally different characters

He continues, “There is no finish to how a lot I can discover and what number of totally different characters I can rework into. I hope I proceed to achieve this. If I maintain doing the identical factor, So I’ll keep. I ought to probably take a break, collect extra life experiences, have extra totally different characters in my bag after which get again to work.”

coolest famous person

In IIHB TIARA analysis, Ranveer tops the listing of coolest superstars in the nation. This makes him the most wanted actor in the model endorsement area. In accordance to this analysis, Ranveer is additionally on high in Bollywood in phrases of being the most fashionable.

upcoming films

Ranveer’s upcoming films embrace Yash Raj movie’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shankar’s remake of blockbuster Anniyaan, Rohit Shetty’s Circus and Karan Johar’s Rocky and Rani’s love story.

field workplace hits

Ranveer Singh made his debut in the yr 2010 with the movie Band Baaja Baaraat. In 11 years, until now 6 of his films have entered the 100 crore membership – 83, Padmavat, Simmba, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy and Ram-Leela.