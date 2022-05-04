Ranveer Singh prepared for his role as Jayeshbhai Jordaar looking at this photo continously| Ranveer Singh’s character of Jayeshbhai Jordaar feels like Charlie Chaplin

Ranveer easily adapts to every character READ Also Ex-Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Chaitra Kotoor Allegedly Attempts Suicide, Rushed to Hospital Everyone was surprised to see Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai’s avatar. While commenting on this picture, Zoya Akhtar wrote – You are really a chameleon. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh gets completely into the character he plays. Be it a common man like Jayeshbhai or a boy from a very rich family like Kabir Mehra of Dil Dhadakne Do. Perhaps this is the reason why Ranveer Singh was welcomed with outstretched arms in Bollywood. 12 years career Ranveer Singh has successfully come a long way of 12 years in Bollywood. After making his debut with Yash Raj Films, there was no looking back for Ranveer Singh. In these 11 years, Ranveer Singh has played different roles in his characters. Last year, Ranveer Singh finally made his TV debut as well and was seen hosting the Colors show The Big Picture. Ranveer’s TV innings, however, was not very successful. Upcoming movies lineup Ranveer Singh is playing successful innings at the box office in his career. His most successful films have been with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rohit Shetty. This is the reason that Ranveer Singh is often the first choice of both these directors. If we talk about Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh is working with him on the remake of Angoor titled Circus. It is believed that this film will be released in July. Ranveer Singh believes that Circus is his own breakup which he wanted to do with Rohit Shetty. Disappointment over compliments from 83 Ranveer Singh garnered a lot of praise for his last film 83. However, this film failed miserably at the box office. The reason for this cannot be avoided even on Corona because during the same time, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa earned a lot at the Hindi box office. But Ranveer Singh’s 83 didn’t even ask for water at the box office. Although the film was made at a great level and the trade had high hopes from this film. next film with kabir khan stuck 83 was released after two years and it was believed that after the release of this film, the pair of Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh would start preparing for the next film but after the flop of 83, the plan changed. Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh were now going to make a film on the story of an ordinary boy who is an underdog. During the lockdown, Kabir Khan was looking for a story for his next film. When he narrated the story of this underdog boy to Ranveer Singh, Ranveer immediately said yes to it. But after the disappointing failure of 83, the film got stuck. READ Also The Internet Archive is now preserving Flash games and animations --> -->

More movies stuck

Ranveer Singh, along with South Superstar Shankar, was about to remake Annian but the film has been stuck in court over rights and is currently shelved. But Shankar does not want to let go of Ranveer Singh’s dates and it is believed that soon he is going to start a project with Ranveer Singh in which Kiara Advani will be the lead heroine.

movie rumors

At the same time, Ranveer Singh has also given a hint of Simmba 2 many times. Before that, Ranveer Singh will also be a part of Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3. However, Rohit Shetty has not taken any decision on whether Simmba will become a franchise or not. At the same time, Ranveer Singh also has a lack of dates and a plethora of projects.

love story of rocky and rani

Ranveer Singh will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is the story of a Punjabi Munde and a Bengali girl from Delhi. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. 60 percent shooting of the film has been completed.

Baiju Bawra Remake

After Rocky and Rani’s love story Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will start Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film Baiju Bawra remake. The names of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were also discussed in full swing for this film but finally Ranveer and Alia were the finalists in the film. This will be Ranveer’s third film with Alia after Gully Boy and Rocky Rani’s love story.