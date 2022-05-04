Ranveer Singh prepared for his role as Jayeshbhai Jordaar looking at this photo continously| Ranveer Singh’s character of Jayeshbhai Jordaar feels like Charlie Chaplin
News
oi – Trisha Gaur
Ranveer Singh is starring in Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar. It is one such big screen entertainer who will introduce rare heroes and a new brand of heroism to Indian cinema. Ranveer has once again transformed himself to be the character who hails from the heartland of Gujarat who will entertain us, win our hearts and deliver a powerful message with his sharp wit . Ranveer says that this character named Jayeshbhai is India’s answer to Charlie Chaplin and his satire on society.
Ranveer says, “Jayeshbhai is a character that finds no reference in the history of Hindi cinema, but if I had to make this character stand next to anyone in terms of mannerism, it would be Charlie Chaplin. As an artist As Charlie Chaplin possessed this unmatched ability to play each character with gusto even when he was in pain. “
He further added, “Tragic comedy resonates deeply in my mind, which is why ‘Life is Beautiful’ is my all time favorite film. To endure and experiment with one’s pain, to endure and to lighten it. A beautiful way to live life.”
Ranveer revealed that he had put a picture of Chaplin in his vanity van during the shoot of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and used it to bring Jayeshbhai to life on screen. He says, “During my research, I saw a unique picture of Chaplin. He was completely comical in spite of having tears in his eyes. Seeing from above, it looks like a funny picture of Chaplin. But if you look into his eyes, you will see that he is in tears. This is what became my driving force for Jayesh. I pulled this picture of about 4×4 feet from there and pasted it in my vanity van It gave me all the emotional stuff and character nuances that I needed before I could play Jayesh.”
Ranveer easily adapts to every character
Everyone was surprised to see Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai’s avatar. While commenting on this picture, Zoya Akhtar wrote – You are really a chameleon. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh gets completely into the character he plays. Be it a common man like Jayeshbhai or a boy from a very rich family like Kabir Mehra of Dil Dhadakne Do. Perhaps this is the reason why Ranveer Singh was welcomed with outstretched arms in Bollywood.
12 years career
Ranveer Singh has successfully come a long way of 12 years in Bollywood. After making his debut with Yash Raj Films, there was no looking back for Ranveer Singh. In these 11 years, Ranveer Singh has played different roles in his characters. Last year, Ranveer Singh finally made his TV debut as well and was seen hosting the Colors show The Big Picture. Ranveer’s TV innings, however, was not very successful.
Upcoming movies lineup
Ranveer Singh is playing successful innings at the box office in his career. His most successful films have been with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rohit Shetty. This is the reason that Ranveer Singh is often the first choice of both these directors. If we talk about Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh is working with him on the remake of Angoor titled Circus. It is believed that this film will be released in July. Ranveer Singh believes that Circus is his own breakup which he wanted to do with Rohit Shetty.
Disappointment over compliments from 83
Ranveer Singh garnered a lot of praise for his last film 83. However, this film failed miserably at the box office. The reason for this cannot be avoided even on Corona because during the same time, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa earned a lot at the Hindi box office. But Ranveer Singh’s 83 didn’t even ask for water at the box office. Although the film was made at a great level and the trade had high hopes from this film.
next film with kabir khan stuck
83 was released after two years and it was believed that after the release of this film, the pair of Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh would start preparing for the next film but after the flop of 83, the plan changed. Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh were now going to make a film on the story of an ordinary boy who is an underdog. During the lockdown, Kabir Khan was looking for a story for his next film. When he narrated the story of this underdog boy to Ranveer Singh, Ranveer immediately said yes to it. But after the disappointing failure of 83, the film got stuck.
More movies stuck
Ranveer Singh, along with South Superstar Shankar, was about to remake Annian but the film has been stuck in court over rights and is currently shelved. But Shankar does not want to let go of Ranveer Singh’s dates and it is believed that soon he is going to start a project with Ranveer Singh in which Kiara Advani will be the lead heroine.
movie rumors
At the same time, Ranveer Singh has also given a hint of Simmba 2 many times. Before that, Ranveer Singh will also be a part of Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3. However, Rohit Shetty has not taken any decision on whether Simmba will become a franchise or not. At the same time, Ranveer Singh also has a lack of dates and a plethora of projects.
love story of rocky and rani
Ranveer Singh will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is the story of a Punjabi Munde and a Bengali girl from Delhi. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. 60 percent shooting of the film has been completed.
Baiju Bawra Remake
After Rocky and Rani’s love story Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will start Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film Baiju Bawra remake. The names of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were also discussed in full swing for this film but finally Ranveer and Alia were the finalists in the film. This will be Ranveer’s third film with Alia after Gully Boy and Rocky Rani’s love story.
But before all this, Ranveer Singh as Jayeshbhai is all set to win over the hearts of the fans. Maneesh Sharma has produced ‘Jayeshbhai Jordar’, a strong sarcasm made on the society. The film also stars ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame actress Shalini Pandey. This is her debut opposite Ranveer on the big screen of Bollywood. The film is directed by debutante Divyang Thakkar, which is going to release worldwide on May 13, 2022.
-
Ranveer Singh thanks his mother, wife Deepika and sister with ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’!
-
Trailer- Ranveer Singh, Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s trailer release, clashes with family who hate ‘daughters’!
-
Will it be a boy or a girl, Ranveer Singh asked this strong question of Jayeshbhai, Zoya Akhtar said – Chameleon
-
‘I can transform myself into any form’ – Ranveer Singh said this about Jayeshbhai Jordar!
-
Why Ranveer Singh should become a Gujarati man in Jayeshbhai Jordaar? The reason given, inspiration came from here!
-
Ranveer Singh will be seen as a superhero in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, big information came out!
-
Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be released on this day, a bang announcement!
-
Yash Raj Films and Amazon Prime Video partner for 4 much awaited big budget films, know details
-
Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s OTT release date, see more here
-
Jayeshbhai vigorous actress Shalini Pandey did this noble work, fans are praising
-
Ranveer Singh – Shalini Pandey starrer Jayeshbhai Jordar’s release date announced, Yash Raj film will come in February 2022
-
Shalini Pandey expressed her wish on her birthday, said- ‘I wish that…’
Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
english summary
Ranveer Singh in an interaction confessed that he finds Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s character India’s answer to Charlie Chaplin.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 21:53 [IST]
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.