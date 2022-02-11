Ranveer Singh Promotes Deepika Padukone’s Gehraaiyaan With A Liplock | Ranveer Singh Promotes Depths With Deepika Padukone’s Liplock

Entertainment

14 seconds ago
Ranveer Singh is currently promoting his wife Deepika Padukone’s film Dehheyan. Now he shared a beautiful picture with Deepika Padukone after the release of the film and praised Deepika’s work in the film. In this picture, Ranveer and Deepika are in the middle of the sea where both are seen kissing each other amidst strong waves and winds.

In the caption accompanying this picture, Ranveer Singh started with the song of Deephayyan. Ranveer wrote – Dube yes drowned, Ek dujhe mein here. What a great performance Deepika Padukone. Just like the most amazing artwork by an artist. This picture of Ranveer was liked by his friends.

But fans are fans. He immediately started trolling Ranveer. Some said that Ranveer has written so much English in the caption of the picture that it seems that Shashi Tharoor has posted this picture, not him. At the same time, some said that Ranveer Singh, Deepika and Siddhant got uncomfortable seeing the love making scene in the film, hence shared this picture.

