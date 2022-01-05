Ranveer Singh Reacts On The Possibilities Of Winning The National Award For Film 83 | Ranveer Singh received National Award for ‘film 83’, Ranveer Singh reacted on Twitter trend

News oi-Neeti Sudha

Ranveer Singh has received a lot of appreciation for the film 83, directed by Kabir Khan. Ranveer Singh played the role of cricket captain Kapil Dev in the film, in which the audience liked him a lot. There was even a trend on Twitter that Ranveer should get a National Award for this film.

Recently, when Ranveer Singh was asked about this, he expressed happiness and said, “Many people are saying this for 83 and if it happens then I will welcome this decision very politely.”

Box Office 2021: Hindi films earn up to 700 crores, heavy loss due to Corona

From Band Baaja Baaraat, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat, Gully Boy to Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh has given many great films and characters in his career, for which he has also received many awards. But till date Ranveer Singh’s distance from the National Award remains.

Now that Ranveer’s performance in 83 is being appreciated once again, the actors are excited. Ranveer said, “Yes, I am hearing that too. Now we have social media… through which the voice of the fans also reaches you. I take stock of everything that the fans say. For 83 A lot of people are saying this and if it happens, I would humbly welcome the decision.”

He continued, “Although there have been instances in the past where I thought I was in the running or where I could have been a National Award nominee but that didn’t happen. After that, I started isolating myself from the outcome of things. . I started focusing on the process.”

He further added, “So, if I win the awards, I will humbly accept them and channel them into the motivational energy to move forward and improve my efforts and excel. To me taking an award is like taking back babble. Is.”

83 Box Office Report – Ranveer Singh starrer film fell on the 11th day, know here India and overseas collection

After Kapil Dev in 83, Ranveer Singh was offered five biopics, one film was immediately finalized

Box Office: Ranveer Singh’s shock to 83, Shahrukh Khan’s lag behind zero, loss of crores

Ranveer Singh’s 83 being liked abroad? Earned so much in the midst of Corona!

Happy New Year 2022- These stars including Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh welcomed the new year like this!

Vicky Kaushal gave audition for this role in 83, why did he leave the film after finalizing

83 Box Office Report – Ranveer Singh’s film crosses 100 crore mark in first week, worldwide collection

83 Box Office Report – Collection dropped on the fifth day, included in the biggest flops of 2021

83 Box Office Report – Collection disappointed on the fourth day too, Ranveer Singh’s entry in 100 crore club difficult

83 Film Weekend Box Office: Ranveer Singh’s film falters in front of Spiderman – Pushpa on Sunday, know the earnings

83 film Christmas box office: The six did not hit even on the second day, still included in the top 6 Christmas earnings, full report

83 Box Office Opening: Ranveer Singh in Top 5 Openings but off to a very slow start

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Anupama Spoiler Alert: Anupama's chemistry with his dance partner puts Bapuji in a big dilemma | Anupama Spoiler Alert: Bapuji will be in dilemma after seeing Anupama's chemistry with her dance partner Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary When Ranveer Singh was asked if he is expecting to bag a National Award for his work in 83, he said, “I would be very welcoming and humbled if it were to happen.”

Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 10:28 [IST]