Ranveer Singh shares pictures from Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani sets | Ranveer Singh shares pictures from the sets of Rocky and Rani’s love story

Punjab Meets Bengal

This film will be a wonderful love story woven in the threads of the family. If some reports are to be believed, then Karan Johar’s film will be a light-hearted but mature love story if the reports are to be believed. In the film, Alia Bhatt will be seen as a Bengali girl and Ranveer Singh will be seen as a Delhi boy.

Dharmendra upcoming movies

While Dharmendra was last seen on screen with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in the sequel of Yamla Pagla Deewana, there are reports that he will be seen in Anil Sharma’s Apne 2 with his grandson Karan Deol. This is the reason Dharmendra is preparing himself to play another innings in films.

Have kept myself fit

Dharmendra nowadays, tries to stay connected with the fans through his Instagram account. At the same time, on Twitter too, he is seen replying to the fans. And often share his thoughts and moods with fans. Significantly, even before the lockdown, Dharmendra spends his time at his farmhouse. He also has a cowshed in this farmhouse built on more than 100 acres of land.

Switched from another film

It is worth noting that Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar were about to start work together on Takht, Dharma Productions’ ambitious period drama before the lockdown. But this project is stuck between the lockdown and the pandemic. At the same time, Karan Johar had started work on a light-hearted film which could relieve people’s stress.

