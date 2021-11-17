Ranveer Singh shares special wedding anniversary romantic photo with Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh shares romantic photo with Deepika Padukone on wedding anniversary

News oi-Prachi Dixit

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have expressed their love many times through social media. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone keep paying respect to their relationship towards each other by posting pictures with each other on Instagram. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have completed 3 years of marriage on 14th November.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika reached a private place to spend their special moment together. Ranveer Singh has posted a picture of some of his special moments spent with Deepika Padukone on Instagram. Ranveer Singh has shown a lot of love for Deepika. This special time pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are being liked a lot among the fans.

Ranveer Singh has also shared a romantic caption with it. Ranveer Singh shared black and white pictures with Deepika Padukone. In this picture, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are seen lost in each other’s love. Ranveer Singh has shared only many emojis without writing anything with this picture.

Ranveer Singh has created heart, infinity and unseen emojis in the caption. Along with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone has also written a special post in a black and white picture. Deepika Padukone has shared two posts. In the first post, Deepika Padukone has written that all of my hat. With the second picture, Deepika Padukone has written that and then a little love. Fans are also expressing their love on this picture of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews

Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 16:51 [IST]