Entertainment

Ranveer Singh shares special wedding anniversary romantic photo with Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh shares romantic photo with Deepika Padukone on wedding anniversary

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ranveer Singh shares special wedding anniversary romantic photo with Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh shares romantic photo with Deepika Padukone on wedding anniversary
Written by admin
Ranveer Singh shares special wedding anniversary romantic photo with Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh shares romantic photo with Deepika Padukone on wedding anniversary

Ranveer Singh shares special wedding anniversary romantic photo with Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh shares romantic photo with Deepika Padukone on wedding anniversary

breadcrumb

News

oi-Prachi Dixit

,

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have expressed their love many times through social media. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone keep paying respect to their relationship towards each other by posting pictures with each other on Instagram. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have completed 3 years of marriage on 14th November.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika reached a private place to spend their special moment together. Ranveer Singh has posted a picture of some of his special moments spent with Deepika Padukone on Instagram. Ranveer Singh has shown a lot of love for Deepika. This special time pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are being liked a lot among the fans.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh has also shared a romantic caption with it. Ranveer Singh shared black and white pictures with Deepika Padukone. In this picture, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are seen lost in each other’s love. Ranveer Singh has shared only many emojis without writing anything with this picture.

Ranveer Singh has created heart, infinity and unseen emojis in the caption. Along with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone has also written a special post in a black and white picture. Deepika Padukone has shared two posts. In the first post, Deepika Padukone has written that all of my hat. With the second picture, Deepika Padukone has written that and then a little love. Fans are also expressing their love on this picture of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

  • rocky 1625550208 1637141817

    Rocky and Rani’s love story – Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be in Delhi for so many days!

  • untitled5 1636371638

    ‘Shahrukh Khan is playing the role of Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, is not doing justice to his talent’

  • ibrahim ali khan1 1636001398

    Ibrahim Ali Khan with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on the sets of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’- Photos

  • 83ranveer 1612769016 1635921596

    83 The film teaser will be associated with Sooryavanshi? Ranveer Singh ready for big bang!

  • deepveer1 1611047009 1634883468

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone can make big bets? There is news of buying an IPL team!

  • sooryavanshi song1 1634788788

    ‘Sooryavanshi’ first song ‘Aila Re Aila’ released – Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Ranveer Singh’s total Diwali blast

  • cvr6 1634729771

    Katrina Kaif shares picture with Ranveer Singh, promoting Sooryavanshi in ‘The Big Picture’!

  • sooryavanshi ajay ranveer 1634722095

    Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh’s sizzling entry scene in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi!

  • cirkus 1603082995 1634716703

    Ranveer Singh’s ‘Circus’ may release on Diwali 2022? Fans will be shocked!

  • 3 1634712126

    Sooryavanshi’s first song ‘Aila Re Aila’ – teaser release, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh blast on the dance floor

  • untitled6 1634376283

    The Big Picture Premiere Highlights: Ranveer Singh’s TV debut, Karishma, the first contestant of the show, wins Rs 20 lakh

  • sooryavanshi promo 1634272992

    Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Ranveer Singh released a bang promo- said, interval is over, now is show time

english summary

Ranveer Singh share special wedding anniversary romantic photo with Deepika Padukone, Have a look here

Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 16:51 [IST]

#Ranveer #Singh #shares #special #wedding #anniversary #romantic #photo #Deepika #Padukone #Ranveer #Singh #shares #romantic #photo #Deepika #Padukone #wedding #anniversary

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment