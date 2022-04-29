Ranveer Singh thanks his mother, wife deepika Padukone and sister with ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’! Ranveer Singh thanks his mother, wife Deepika and sister with ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’!

News oi-Salman Khan

Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Superstar Ranveer Singh in the lead role, will enthrall the audience on the big screen while also presenting to the audience a new brand of heroism and heroism that is rarely seen in Indian cinema. Is. Ranveer is celebrating the girl child in this film and he has played the role of a brilliant Gujarati,

Akshay Kumar is getting immense brand value by withdrawing from Vimal Elaichi advertisement

Those who stand for the rights of the child growing in the mother’s womb and oppose the decision of their family. His family reflects the society we live in, which gives more importance to men. Jayeshbhai is probably the cutest hero to ever come on the big screen and Ranveer says with this film he is thanking the brave women who support him at every step of his life – his mother Anju, sister Ritika and wife Deepika Padukone. are.

Ranveer Singh Entry at Trailer Launch of Yash Raj Film Film Jayeshbhai Jordaar | FilmiBeat

Ranveer says, “It is because of the support of women at every step of my life that I have reached this stage today. Strong willed women power and their energy have always been around me since childhood. I would not say support system; they are the most important part of my world in the true sense. My life resides in them, from them I get energy and power.

That’s why being a part of a film that honors women means the most to me.” He adds, “My mother is everything to me, my sister is like a second mother to me, and my wife to me. It is the biggest help. Not only this, I have a large number of women in my team and it is because of them that I am able to do what I can.

So, more than anyone else, I want them to watch this film and feel the emotions of it. I am really happy that I have got this opportunity, because through my art I can thank all the women in my life who have supported me every step of the way to get me to this point.”

Produced by Maneesh Sharma, the film Jayeshbhai Jordar, which shows the mirror to the society in a jovial manner, also stars Shalini Pandey, the famous actress of the film ‘Arjun Reddy’ who is making her Bollywood debut with Ranveer. This is Divyang Thakkar’s first film as a director, which is releasing worldwide on May 13, 2022.

Trailer- Ranveer Singh, Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s trailer released after clashing with family who ‘hatred’ daughters!

Will it be a boy or a girl, Ranveer Singh asked this strong question of Jayeshbhai, Zoya Akhtar said – Chameleon

‘I can transform myself into any form’ – Ranveer Singh said this about Jayeshbhai Jordar!

Why Ranveer Singh should become a Gujarati man in Jayeshbhai Jordaar? The reason given, inspiration came from here!

Ranveer Singh will be seen as a superhero in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, big information came out!

Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be released on this day, got a banging announcement!

Yash Raj Films and Amazon Prime Video partner for 4 much awaited big budget films, know details

Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s OTT release date, see more here

Jayeshbhai vigorous actress Shalini Pandey did this noble work, fans are praising

Ranveer Singh – Shalini Pandey starrer Jayeshbhai Jordar’s release date announced, Yash Raj film will come in February 2022

Shalini Pandey expressed her wish on her birthday, said- ‘I wish that…’

‘I never paid attention to what people were talking about my body type’: Shalini Pandey

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also The Division is getting a free-to-play game and mobile version Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh thanks his mother, wife deepika Padukone and sister with ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’! Read the details.

Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 16:56 [IST]