Ranveer Singh to Play Ravana in Mythological Film Sita by Alaukik Desai? Deets Inside

Mumbai: There are a number of Bollywood movies on the idea of the mythological drama Ramayana. Be it Prabhas-Saif's Adipurush or Madhu Mantena's Ramayana 3D, viewers take pleasure in watching in all variations. Right here's one other model of Ramayan that the viewers will discover and this time it's from the Baahubali author. Titled 'SITA- The Incarnation', the film can have Author KV Vijayendra Prasad conceptualizing Ramayana from Sita's perspective. Director Alaukik Desai will likely be helming the undertaking. Now, leisure portal Bollywood Hungama has reported that Ranveer Singh has been approached to play Ravana in the movie Sita.

With grace of Goddess Lakshmi I’m thrilled to announce my dream undertaking, SITA- The Incarnation. It’s a pleasure to have #KVVijendraPrasad Sir as author and @manojmuntashir Sir for Dialogue and Lyrics.

🙏🏻Jai Sita Ram🙏🏻 #Sita_the_incarnation pic.twitter.com/DnrSyUL071
— Alaukik Desai (@alaukikdesai) February 25, 2021

A supply shut to the event tells a publication, “Sita will likely be mounted on an enormous scale and the magnitude of the movie will likely be as huge as a Baahubali. Whereas it’s a toss-up between Kareena and Alia for the primary function, the makers (director Alaukik Desai) have approached Ranveer Singh to play Ravana. Sure, if this occurs, it could be the primary ever movie that Ranveer and Kareena will likely be doing collectively. They had been supposed to do Ram Leela however it didn’t work out. From what we all know, each Bebo and Ranveer have liked their elements and are ready for the ultimate narration to give a go forward to the undertaking.”

In accordance to the makers, Sita- The Incarnation will take the viewers on a VFX primarily based journey of India’s mythological magnum opus. The movie will launch in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

We’re ready for affirmation from the actor and makers. Until then, watch this area for extra updates!