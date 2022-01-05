Ranveer Singh trolls Deepika Padukone as she promotes her film Gehraaiyaan | Deepika Padukone Promotes Deeply On Birthday, Ranveer Singh Trolls

Deepika Padukone is celebrating her birthday on January 5. On this occasion, while giving his birthday gift to the fans, he shared four new posters of his upcoming film Gareiyaan. However, her husband Ranveer Singh pulled Deepika Padukone’s leg and wished her a different birthday.

Ranveer Singh shared a picture of Deepika in the water and wrote – My wife Deepika Padukone, promoting her upcoming film Deheenyan. In this picture, Deepika Padukone is seen sitting in deep water.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were recently seen together in the 1983 World Cup film. In this film, Deepika Padukone appeared in the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhalla, opposite Ranveer Singh. Deepika was initially trolled a lot for her look but her work in the film was well received.

