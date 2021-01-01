Ranveer Singh Two Ponytail Looks: Ranveer Singh Bizarre Fashion With Two Ponytails
Ranveer has two peaks
In the latest photos, Ranveer has put on a ponytail. The special thing is that it has not one but two peaks.
People’s attention
As usual, Ranveer caught people’s attention with his look.
People are making funny comments
People are making funny comments by sharing pictures on Twitter and comparing the actor’s peak to a coconut tree.
Came the grand launch of the film
Let me tell you, Ranveer had reached Hyderabad for the grand launch of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film.
Ranveer will appear in ’83
On the work front, Ranveer will now appear in ’83. Deepika Padukone will also be seen with him in this film.
