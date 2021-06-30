Ranveer Singh Unique Photoshoot Viral On Social Media – Ranveer Singh is once again seen in an unusual avatar, fans are reacting fiercely

New Delhi: In the Bollywood industry, actor Ranveer Singh is known for his special acting as well as for his unusual style. Recently, he has shared many of his pictures on social media. Seeing which the fans are reacting fiercely.

While on the one hand Ranveer Singh makes people happy with his acting, on the other hand his pictures force the fans to comment. They often look different. Fans are also surprised to see this look of her. On social media, Ranveer Singh remains in the discussion about his unique photoshoot.

The picture becoming increasingly viral on social media is seen in a style like Bappi Lahiri. Users are also surprised to see this link with long hair, shiny track suit, and gold chain around the neck, glasses on the eyes, hat on the head and handbag in the hands.

Let us tell you that not only fans are giving reaction to this picture of Ranveer, but many big celebrities of Bollywood, including actresses Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, are coming for them.