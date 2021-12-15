Ranveer Singh Video From 83 World Cup Throwback Memories Shared on Instagram Kapil Dev Surprised After Kirti Azad Mystery Ball

The Indian team had immortalized its name on the pages of history by winning the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh starrer ’83’, based on the historic achievement of that world-winning team led by Kapil Dev, will release on December 24, 2021.

This is the thing about the semi-finals of 1983 World Cup when India and England were face to face. In this match played in Manchester on 22 June 1983, Ian Botham was clean bowled on the low turning ball of Kirti Azad. After which the captain Kapil Dev asked him on the field itself that, the ball can either be low or turn but how can both?

Even after 38 years, probably no one has the answer to this mystery. This incident was shared by Kirti Azad at an event related to the film ’83’. Whose video has been shared on Instagram page by Ranveer Singh playing the character of Kapil Dev on-screen.

Ranveer Singh wrote in the caption of this video that, ‘Even after 38 years this mystery has not been solved.’ In this video Ranveer Singh is playing the role of the host of the event and apart from Kirti Azad, Kapil Dev and late Yashpal Sharma are also seen on stage with him.

Kirti Azad narrated the whole story

Kirti Azad narrating the full story of this incident said, ‘Me and Jimmy (Mohinder Amarnath) were bowling. We also took 4 wickets for 54 runs in 12 overs. I got the wicket of Ian Botham in that. The ball was very low and there was a turn. Crowd came running there and put 50-50 pound notes in my pocket, I still have those notes. Kapil asked me how this happened, to tell the truth, even today I do not have the answer.

It is worth noting that in 1983, the Indian team created history under the leadership of Kapil Dev and achieved the distinction of becoming the world champion for the first time. Ranveer Singh (in the character of Kapil Dev) starrer film 83 on this historic victory of India is going to be released soon on 24 December. Different actors have played different players in this film.

Apart from Ranveer Singh in this film, his real life wife Deepika Padukone is playing the character of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia. Apart from this, many stars including Hardy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in the role of different players.