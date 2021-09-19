Ranveer Singh: When Deepika Padukone asked Deepika Padukone about her return, she had a funny reaction. Deepika Padukone asked her husband Ranveer Singh: When is he coming back home? The actor gave a funny answer

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is often seen interacting with his fans and followers on Instagram. Ranveer recently had an Ask Me Anything session on his Instagram. In this special session, fans and followers asked Ranveer Singh many funny questions. Meanwhile, Ranveer’s wife and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone also asked Ranveer a question and wrote, “When are you coming home?” Ranveer replied in a very humorous manner and said, ‘Gar anna de bala, I am arriving now.’ Fans love to reply to wife on social media like this.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will once again be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Ranveer Singh is playing the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in this film. Deepika Padukone will play his on-screen wife Romi Dev.

Apart from this Deepika has many great projects. In which Shakun Batra’s next film with Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Also, she will be seen for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan. She will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Pathan’ starring John Abraham. Nag, on the other hand, is also a part of Ashwin’s next film. In this film, Prabhas will be seen in front of Deepika. It is part of the official remake of ‘The Intern’ with Amitabh Bachchan. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh has ‘Jayeshbhai Jordar’ directed by Divyang Thakkar and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Circus’.

