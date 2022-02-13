Ranveer Singh who came to support Alia Bhatt in promotion of Gangubai Kathiawadi suddenly started dancing on the song Dholida

A video of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh has surfaced. In this video, both of them can be seen dancing to the recent song ‘Dholida’ from the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Actress Alia Bhatt has been in a lot of discussions these days. At this time, his name is heavily covered in Bollywood as well as South films. Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her film ‘Gangubai Kathiwadia’, while the film ‘RRR’ is also all set to release. Meanwhile, a video of Alia and Ranveer has surfaced, which is becoming very viral on social media at the moment.

Recently, Ranveer Singh, his ‘Gully Boy’ co-star, joined Alia Bhatt in Mumbai to accompany the film promotions. During this, both of them danced fiercely on the film’s recently released song ‘Dholida’, whose video is now covered on social media. While dancing with Ranveer, Alia has shared this video in her Instagram story. Along with that he wrote in the caption ‘Also see who has given us his star presence’.

In the video posted by Alia, the two actors can be seen performing the hook step of ‘Dholida’ together. In the video, where Ranveer was seen dressed in casuals, Alia Bhatt is dressed in a white chiffon mix saree. Along with this, she has also applied flowers in her hair, in which she is looking very beautiful.

Along with this, a fan club of Ranveer Singh also shared this video on Twitter. Fans are fiercely praising both of them on this video.

Let me tell you, Alia is working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time with ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. At the same time, Ranveer Singh has worked with her in ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmavat’. After the film ‘Gully Boy’, Alia and Ranveer are now going to be seen together in Karan Johar’s next film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

Talking about the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, it is a crime based biography, which is based on the life of a woman named Gangubai from Kathiawar. Gangubai had become the most powerful, loved and respected woman of Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S Hussain Zaidi.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on 30 July 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film’s release was pushed forward and will now hit the theaters on February 25.