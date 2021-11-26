Ranveer Singh’s 83 The Film Teaser out now, Recreate historical moment! Ranveer Singh’s 83 The Film Teaser Released

Entertainment

15 seconds ago
Superstar Ranveer Singh’s superb film 83 The film has been in discussion for a long time and fans are waiting for it. The film based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup is going to be quite spectacular. At this time there was a big explosion about this film. Actually the teaser of the film 83 has been released. This teaser starts from the stadium where the fans are seen cheering. During this, there is bowling and the West Indies batsman plays the shot.

After this Ranveer Singh, who is seen in the role of Kapil Dev, runs and takes the catch. This iconic scene has been repeated once again in this teaser and fans are cheering on it.

83 The Movie is one such film which is going to be the most expensive film ever to be based on a true story. This teaser is being liked a lot. Taran Adarsh ​​has written while posting this teaser ..

The trailer of ’83 The Film’ is releasing on 30th November. The team of 83 will release this trailer. Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Kapil Dev in this film. It is directed by Kabir Khan and the film is releasing on December 24.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, actress Deepika Padukone is going to be seen in this film, which is a wonderful actress. In this film, Kapil will be playing the role of Dev’s wife. The film has been in the making for a long time. It is certain about this film that it is going to prove to be a big hit. For now, watch the teaser…

english summary

Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh’s 83 The Film Teaser out now, Recreate historical moment! Read the details which is viral now.

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:03 [IST]


