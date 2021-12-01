Entertainment

Ranveer Singh’s 83 trailer create history as got 50 Million views in 24 hours! Trailer of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 creates history, first trailer to get 50 million views in 24 hours!

waiting for release date

After this post, the fans are very happy and are waiting for the release date of the film. Talking about Ranveer Singh, in this film he played the role of Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Kabir Khan has directed the film

This film is based on the victory of the Indian team and their struggle is going to be shown in the film. By watching the trailer, you will understand how much effort has gone into making it. Director Kabir Khan has directed the film.

Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh looks strong in the role of Kapil Dev. Apart from this, Deepika Padukone is also in the film, she plays the role of Kapil Dev’s wife.

have worked hard

The way Ranveer Singh is seen talking, it is certain that he has understood Kapil Dev a lot and has worked hard. The film is going to be released a little late due to the Corona period and the lockdown.

workfront

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is busy with the film Rocky and Rani’s love story and Karan Johar is making this film. In the film, he will be seen with actress Alia Bhatt, who was seen together in Gully Boy.

