Ranveer Singh’s first audition: Ranveer Singh’s first audition before his debut in Bollywood Video Clip: Video: When Ranveer Singh gave his first audition, all the contestants laughed at his performance

Ranveer Singh's first audition: Video: When Ranveer Singh gave his first audition, all the contestants laughed at his performance

Ranveer Singh is one of the top stars of Bollywood today, whose world is crazy. Ranveer, who made his film debut in ‘Band Baja Barat’ in 2010, has given many great films to Bollywood including ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Gali Boy’, ‘Simba’ and ‘Padmavat’. .. Here we are going to talk about Ranveer Singh’s acting, when he did not enter the movies. Some of Ranveer’s videos have gone viral on social media, showing him dancing with his father and mother. These videos are reminiscent of Ranveer’s first audition video, in which all the contestants present there laughed out loud at his funny style. Every time you watch this video you will laugh.

Ranveer Singh also had to struggle a lot early in his career. Ranveer Singh was also in the crowd of auditioners. A video of Ranveer’s first audition is circulating on the internet, which suggests that his style was the same as it is today. There has been a huge change in the personality of the bus. In this audition video, Ranveer looks very thin, wearing a check shirt with denims and a slight beard on his face.

After watching this video, it can be said that Ranveer was different from the crowd from the beginning. Even today he is very much talked about for his different style, be it acting or dressing sense. Recently, on his mother Anju Bhavani’s birthday, he took off his shirt and danced in the sando. He was seen dancing to the song ‘Khalbali’ with his father.



In the video, many young people come in front of the camera to audition in their own style. This is followed by Ranveer Singh’s turn. In this video, Ranveer shows his skills in front of the camera and all the contestants are seen laughing loudly. Maybe no one knows how long Ranveer has been preparing to become a race horse at that time. He was the best fit in the role of a simple boy in his debut in the band Baja Bara.

However, Ranveer Singh was working in a famous advertising agency during his college days and after that he decided to enter the field of acting. Ranveer Singh had to struggle a lot to reach this stage of his career. He’s also on the casting couch’s list of troubled actors. Ranveer told this story in an interview to Simi Grewal.

Ranveer had said that the man was a small casting agent at the time. One evening he invited them to his room and after seeing their pictures began to place offers in front of them. She asked Ranveer if he is a hard worker or smart. Ranveer first said in response – a combination of the two, but then he said – Darling be smart, be sexy, whoever is sexy goes ahead. Ranveer had said that what the man said was very dirty and he was punching him in the face and thinking of getting out of there.

