Ranveer Singh’s highest grossing movies till now, Will 83 make it to top list | Ahead of the release of 83, know Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing films – hat-trick of blockbuster films

Padmavat

Collection – 300.2 crores

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film featured Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. Ranveer Singh played the character of Khilji in the film.

simba

Collection- 240.22 Crore

Both the films Padmavat and Simmba came in the year 2018. With this Ranveer Singh had become the second Bollywood actor to have collected more than 500 crores in a single year. This film of Rohit Shetty was a super duper hit.

Bajirao Mastani

Collection – 184 crores

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film featured Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. This film released in the year 2015 was a hit.

Gully Boy

Collection – 139.38 Crore

The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, was released in 2019. The film had Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alia Bhatt in important roles. The film was a super hit.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram Leela

Collection – 112 crores

The film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The pair of both was well liked and the film was a super hit.

goons

Collection – 76.55 crores

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra starrer this film was in Plus. The film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

