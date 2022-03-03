Entertainment

Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be released on 13 May 2022! Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be released on this day, got a banging announcement!

12 hours ago
Superstar Ranveer Singh has been in discussion for a long time and at this time the discussion of his another film Jayeshbhai Jordar is in full swing. Some of the first superstars were seen in his film 83 which was very much liked. After enthralling the audience with his performance in Kabir Khan’s 83, Ranveer Singh is all set to take us on a roller-coaster ride of emotions with his new film.

Bedhadak – Karan Johar is launching Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya, announces Behadak!Bedhadak – Karan Johar is launching Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya, announces Behadak!

Significantly, the release of this film was announced but due to some reason it could not be released. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film was scheduled to release on February 25, 2022.

However, due to the third wave of Covid-19, it got delayed. And now the makers of the film and Ranveer have announced the new release date of Jayeshbhai Jordaar on May 13. Ranveer Singh shared the new release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar on his official Instagram handle.

Announcing it with a quirky video, Ranveer wrote, “Naam hai Jayeshbhai aur Kaam hai Jordaar !!! Check out the date announcement video Celebrate #Jayeshbhai Jordaar with #YRF50 with #YRF50. Divyang Jayeshbhai Jordaar releases on 13.

As soon as Ranveer Singh’s film is announced, his fans are constantly tweeting on social media. Apart from this, Ranveer Singh is also in a lot of discussion about his film Rocky and Rani’s love story. Fans are waiting.

english summary

Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be released on 13 May 2022! Read the details which is viral.

Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 14:06 [IST]


