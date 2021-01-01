Ranvijay Singh shares a video with a newborn baby: Ranvijay Singh shares a video with a newborn baby Users are upset to see this
Actor-host Ranvijay Singh has recently become a father for the second time. Ranavijay has shared a video with his newborn baby, on which he has received advice from users. In this video, Ranavijay is seen expressing love to his son, people getting upset about the way it started.
In the video, Ranavijay comes out of the room with his son to the balcony and is seen lifting him upstairs. People were upset to see this first glimpse. One user advised her and said, ‘The first glimpse of the video is very uncomfortable for a mother, please act responsibly. Many young people follow you and will do the same with their younger siblings or children.
Ranvijay Singh’s wife Priyanka Singh gave birth to their second child on July 12. Ranavijay shared his happiness in a funny way on Instagram.
Ranvijay Singh shared a video of his newborn son
Splitvilla host Ranvijay Singh shared the good news with his fans in March this year and said that his wife Priyanka Singh is pregnant for the second time. The two were married 6 years ago and both already have a daughter. Ranavijay often shares a glimpse of his family spending seven quality time.
