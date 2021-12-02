Ranvir Shorey 420 IPC Official Trailer Release Film Premiere 17th Dec 2021 on ZEE5 | Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey’s ‘420 IPC’ trailer released, watch video

OTT platform ZEE5 picks up stories inspired by content that make for impactful films and is now a courtroom drama set on economic offenses. The wait for a glimpse of ‘420 IPC’ starring veteran actors like Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Gul Panag and promising actor Rohan Vinod Mehra is over as the makers released the trailer of the suspense drama.

Directed by Manish Gupta and produced by Zee Studios and Rajesh Kejriwal and Gurpal Sachar under their banner Curious Digital PL, the film centers on a chartered accountant Bansi Keswani (Pathak), who is arrested for an economic offense. Mehra plays Pathak’s defense lawyer, while Shourie will be seen playing the role of an eccentric Parsi public prosecutor, with Panag playing the role of Pathak’s wife.

The trailer features Vinay Pathak as a simple chartered accountant who has influential clients like the Deputy Director of MMRDA. When this client is arrested by CBI in a scam of 1200 crores and when another client accuses Keswani (Pathak) of stealing and forging 3 blank checks worth Rs 50 lakhs, theft, forgery and bank fraud Keswani’s life turns into turmoil while battling serious charges like committing suicide. The trailer makes the audience guess whether Keswani is a crook or a victim?

Writer-director Manish Gupta shared, “Having explored murder mysteries and false rape cases in my earlier films, I wanted to make a suspense film that didn’t involve violent crime and had subtle humour. The idea of ​​420 IPC came up during my extensive three-year research for 375, which led me to court procedures in economic offenses cases – which I found to be an unexplored limitation for the film.”

Vinay Pathak says, “I believe in the power of good writing and that is what ‘420 IPC’ is all about. It is a tight script written by Manish Gupta with an edgy plot that will keep the audience hooked till the last frame. Playing the role of a simple family man, a chartered accountant, who finds himself in the middle of a scam. Please block the date of December 17th and watch this suspense drama on Jab5.”

Ranvir Shorey mentions, “In ‘420 IPC’, I play the role of a cynical Parsi Public Prosecutor, which is something I haven’t done before. It is a thrilling suspense film about an economic crime that hits Bollywood. There is an unknown subject in the film, so I am excited to see the audience reaction to the trailer and the film.”

Gul Panag says, “ZEE5 is known for supporting content driven storytelling and providing a global platform to influential storytellers and I am extremely delighted to be a part of ‘420 IPC’, which features writer-director Manish Gupta and the like. A dynamic team of talented actors. This is indeed a brilliant film on a serious crime but presented with subtle humour. I can’t wait for 17th December when everyone all over the world can watch this movie on ZEE5 “

Rohan Vinod Mehra mentioned, “With the varied content options, it is my endeavor to present something unique and engaging for my fans. ‘420 IPC’ is one film I was waiting to establish my foot in and I am glad that I can be an integral part of it. It is my double pleasure that it is premiering on India’s largest domestic OTT platform ZEE5, which is available in over 190 countries so that the film reaches a global audience as well. can reach.”

Watch ‘420 IPC’ from 17th December 2021 exclusively on ZEE5!

Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 14:24 [IST]