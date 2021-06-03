Ranvir Shorey on Relationship With Konkona – We Do Not Discuss Everything





Mumbai: Ranvir Shorey talked about his relationship together with his ex-spouse Konkona Sensharma and talked about that they share a cordial relationship. Ranvir and Konkona who acquired married in 2010, parted methods in 2015.

In an unique dialog with GadgetClock.com, Ranvir was requested about his relationship with Konkona now and if the 2 share suggestions on one another's work. To this, Ranvir talked about that the 2 actors share a cordial relationship however don't talk about all the pieces. "We have a cordial relationship and infrequently we share some suggestions nevertheless it's not like we talk about all the pieces, our relationship is cordial," he mentioned. Ranvir additionally talked about his son and mentioned that he doesn't encourage his youngster to see his work since he needs him to see Ranvir as a father. "I preserve my son away from all this. I don't encourage and present him my work. I might need him to see me as a father and never as an actor. Possibly as soon as he grows up, he can see no matter he needs, However I've by no means inspired him to see my work," he added.

Ranvir and Konkona starred collectively in a number of movies together with Aaja Nachle, Combined Doubles and Site visitors Sign. Ranvir additionally featured in Konkona's directorial debut, A Demise within the Gunj. The duo acquired married in 2010 away from the media consideration. Nonetheless, they parted methods in 2015 when their son Haroon was already 4 years previous.

In September final 12 months, Ranvir responded to a query about remarrying Konkona throughout an Ask Me Something session on Twitter. “I really like @konkonas as Director and Actor… Will you guys ever get married once more… #AskRanvir,” a fan requested to which Ranvir merely reacted with a variety of laughing emojis.