Rao government wanted to bring Netaji’s ashes, had pulled back because of fears of riots: Netaji’s great-grandson claims

Narasimha Rao’s government had planned to bring Netaji’s ashes to India, but this plan was stopped after intelligence reports. Subhas Chandra Bose’s great-grandson has made this claim.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s great-grandson has claimed that Narasimha Rao’s government wants to bring Netaji’s ashes to India, but the government withdrew after reports from intelligence agencies. According to intelligence reports, there was a possibility of riots in the country due to this move of the government.

Netiji’s great-grandson said that in the 1990s, the government of the then PV Narasimha Rao had planned to bring the ashes, which are kept in the Renkoji temple in Japan. But this was refused due to an intelligence report. It warned that a dispute over this issue could lead to riots in Kolkata.

Regarding these ashes kept in a Buddhist temple in Tokyo, Japan’s capital, author Ashish Roy said that Subhas Chandra Bose’s ashes should be with his daughter Anita Ghosh. They have the legal right to it. Anita Bose currently lives in Germany. Ashish Roy said these things while speaking at a virtual seminar organized by the India-Japan Samurai Center in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the establishment of the Azad Hind government.

In the book ‘Laid to Rest’ written by Roy, he has claimed that at that time PM Narasimha Rao had formed a high level committee to bring these ashes. Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee was also included in this committee. The responsibility of this committee was to bring back the ashes of Netaji.

But then the people of the country did not believe about Netaji’s death that he died in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945. In such a situation, there could be a dispute over the bringing of the ashes and riots could have erupted. This report was given by the Intelligence Bureau to the government. After which the government stopped this scheme.

Netaji is said to have survived the accident. Or he was not on the plane at all. According to another theory, he was imprisoned in a Soviet prison. Along with this, it is also said that Bose had returned to India and started living as a monk. However, in 2017 the government had accepted that Netaji had died in a plane crash.