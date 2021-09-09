Rape accused sentenced to death Pokso Court: In Bihar, a rape accused was hanged earlier. One accused was sentenced to life imprisonment. Who heard both the cases?

Rahul Kumar Thakur, Araria

A POCSO court in Araria, Bihar, has handed down a landmark verdict in a murder case after a 10-year-old girl was gang-raped. The court has sentenced the accused to death. Earlier on October 4, the court had sentenced the accused who raped an 8-year-old girl to life in prison in a second case till her last breath. Both the landmark judgments have been delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge-6 of the POSCO case along with Judge Shashikant Rai.

Convicted of murder after raping 10-year-old girl sentenced to death

Judge Shashikant Rai on Friday sentenced 21-year-old Amar Kumar to death in Simraha (Forbisganj) Police Station Case No. 758/2019 and Special Poxo Case No. 46/2019. Based on the available evidence, the court convicted the accused under Sections 376 (d) (b), 302, 201 and Section 4 of the POCSO Act, 2012. He was denied bail and sentenced to death. The court has sentenced him to death under Section 376 (d) (b) and Section 302.

The dead girl’s grandmother had lodged a complaint

In addition, he was sentenced to three years hard labor and a fine of Rs 3,000 under Section 201 of the IPC. Failure to do so will result in an additional simple punishment of 10 days. The court also directed the district legal services authority to provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the victim’s mother from the victim’s compensation fund. The court passed the order following a complaint lodged by the deceased girl’s grandmother.

Find out what happened to the victim

In the FIR filed, the uncle of the deceased girl had filed a case. He said the girl had gone to see the fair, when she disappeared from the huge crowd. The girl’s body was later found. Investigation revealed that the child was inhuman. Police arrested the accused Amar Kumar from his house after he was suspected of losing the accused’s slippers at the time of the incident with the help of a dog squad. There are three more accused in the case, against whom a police investigation is still ongoing.

In another case, the court had sentenced the accused to life imprisonment

Earlier on October 4, a POSCO court in Araria convicted Dilip Kumar Yadav of raping an eight-year-old girl and sentenced him to life in prison. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. Additional District and Sessions Judge-6 cum POSCO Court Judge Shashikant Rai convicted Dilip Kumar while hearing the case. The court later sentenced Dilip Kumar to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000. In this, 75% of the amount will be payable to the victim on behalf of the guilty. The court passed the sentence in POSCO Case No. 31/2021.