Rape Scene Shot With Jaya Bachchan in Amitabh Bachchan Movie: When the rape scene was to be filmed with Jaya Bachchan, the actor was kicked and punched were given kicks

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have worked together in many films. Fans of both of them were very much liked on the screen as well. Once both Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan did a film together, at that time Jaya was not ‘Bachchan’ but Bhaduri. The shooting of the film Ek Nazar was going on. A rape scene was to be shot in the film, the director of the film told that Jaya has to do this scene.

Jaya was told that her clothes would be torn in the scene. Jaya did not refuse to do this scene but Jaya flatly refused to tear her clothes. The director kept explaining to him for a long time, but Jaya was not ready to give the scene according to him even after lakhs of efforts. In such a situation, to put pressure on Jaya, she was threatened that she would be complained to the Artists Association.

If you do not listen to the director, a case can also be made against him! Now hearing this, Jaya got more angry and she said- ‘Do whatever you want to do. I won’t do this, I won’t mean to. I will not allow my clothes to be torn.’

Now in this affair the shooting of the film was stuck for two days. Meanwhile, taking time out, Amitabh Bachchan also talked to Jaya Bhaduri and said that do it. But Jaya stuck to her point. Then there was an agreement between the director and Jaya, in which it was decided that clothes would not be torn in the scene.

Will shoot it like a normal rape scene. In this scene, now Jaya only had to act to defend herself. Now the shooting started, Light.. Camera.. Action.. Said. Some 7 to 8 scenes of this scene were taken. Jaya was doing her work, when the actor who did the rape scene gave up in the middle.

He immediately refused to work with Jaya. Now once again the film got stuck. The director got angry and asked what happened to you now? In such a situation, the actor said that Jaya Bhaduri, who is defending in the scene, is actually being kicked and punched at me. My body is aching, bones are looking like broken. I will not do this scene.





