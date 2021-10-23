Rape with 6 year old girl in Delhi injury in private parts treatment continues in hospital

Delhi Commission for Women has issued notice to Delhi Police demanding strict action. The team of Delhi Commission for Women has also met the victim.

A case of rape with a 6-year-old girl has come to light in Ranjit Nagar, Delhi. The girl’s private parts have also been harassed and injured.

The girl has been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi and is being treated there. The girl’s father is a laborer.

According to the information received, the girl had gone to eat langar in her neighborhood at around 9 am on Friday, but when she returned after a long time, blood was coming out of her private parts.

After this, when the girl was taken to the hospital, the rape was confirmed. The police have registered a case, but the person who committed this heinous crime has not been identified.

However, a CCTV footage of the incident has been recovered, in which the girl is seen with a suspect. In this case, the Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the Delhi Police demanding strict action. The team of Delhi Commission for Women has also met the victim.

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal has expressed grief over the incident. He said that I am deeply saddened by this incident. The cases of rape of small girls are coming to the fore again and again, it is a matter of shame and concern.

He said that it is the failure of our system that we are unable to stop the cases of rape of young girls. These issues have arisen in the past too, but these issues are not ending.

Maliwal has said that he and his team stand with the victim and her family. He is ready to help in any way in this matter. Maliwal demanded immediate arrest of the accused and their early execution.

Police is searching for the absconding accused. The place where the incident took place is a very dense area and there is a lot of crowd. It is surprising that the accused escaped from such a place.