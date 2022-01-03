Rapid displacement in India

The number of people being displaced in India due to natural calamities is increasing rapidly. Poor people are unable to bear the loss of these calamities. Disasters are coming due to seasonal changes. Researchers from the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED) have found that poor people are forced to leave their homes and move to other places due to this.

Researchers surveyed 1,000 households in three states. 70 percent of the people surveyed said that they were displaced immediately after the natural disaster. This is the first study of its kind on the effects of climate change in India. A recently released study report says crop failures due to drought or floods and fishing disruptions due to cyclones were the biggest causes of seasonal displacement. According to the report, many poor people of the country, including small farmers, have failed to bear the loss due to seasonal calamities.

Researchers say that disasters like sea level rise, temperature rise and cyclones will increase in the country. According to Ritu Bharadwaj, co-author of the report, ‘The size of the displacement due to weather is astonishing. We cannot imagine that such a thing is not happening. Droughts, rising sea levels and floods have put more pressure on people already struggling and forced to leave their homes for a living’.

An organization called ‘Germanwatch’ annually releases the ‘Global Climate Risk Index’, which lists the countries most affected by climate. India is on the top 10 in this list for 2021. People are not able to cope and recover easily, says Bharlaj. The damage they do is immense. They leave home because they are disappointed.

Assam is one of the states in India where people’s lives have been ruined due to climate change. Thousands of people are forced to be uprooted again and again. The people of the tribal Missing tribe of Assam have been living on the banks of Brahmaputra for generations. Once this tribe proudly said that they knew when the Brahmaputra would ascend and descend. It is not so now. The behavior of the Brahmaputra has gone beyond his estimation.

Scientist Parthajyoti Das says that in the last decade, there has been a huge change in the weather of Assam, which has become a major cause of floods. Das, chairman of the climate division at the Guwahati-based research institute Aranyak, says earlier the rainy season was long and the amount of rain was predictable. Its timing was also predictable. Now the rain has become too erratic. There is more rainfall in a shorter period, due to which there is a sudden flood.

India’s Ministry of Science and Technology published a study in 2018. According to this, Assam is the most vulnerable to climate change in the Himalayan states of India. Many reasons were given for this, including low per capita income, rates of crop insurance, lack of irrigable land, due to which farmers are dependent on rain. Between 2014 and 2021, 3.2 crore people were affected by floods in Assam. Six hundred people lost their lives.

emphasis on long term solutions

Experts stress the need for a long-term solution to overcome the increasing displacement due to changing climate. Tuhin K Das, head of the planning and development unit at Jadavpur University, says that to deal with the displacement of tribal communities due to climate change, the government should formulate such policies to resettle them, ensure their livelihood and They can be given skill training.