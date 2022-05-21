Rapper accused of shooting police officer has charges dropped



The charges towards the 16-year-old rapper accused of shooting a New York police officer earlier this 12 months have been dropped, in accordance with officers.

The New York Metropolis Legislation Division stated in an announcement Friday that Camerin Williams, 16, “can’t be tried” however failed to supply particulars.

Williams, who goes by the stage identify C Blue, faces charges in January of allegedly shooting NYPD officer Qasim Penant within the leg.

{The teenager} allegedly shot Penant after a battle between the 2, and Williams tried to flee. The gun goes off and comes out of Williams’ thigh and hits the groin earlier than hitting the officer.

In keeping with the New York Publish, police had been responding to a riotous mob when Williams approached a white automotive and put his hand in his pocket. Police requested {the teenager} to point out his hand, however he refused, inflicting the conflict to start.

{The teenager} was already being examined for a gun on the time of the shooting. The gun case was filed in Could 2020, when Williams was simply 14 years previous.

{The teenager} posted a $ 250,000 bond in late January utilizing cash from a file label signed with Interscope Information a number of months in the past.

However every week after Williams was granted bail, he returned to juvenile court docket after a household court docket listening to alleging that he had violated probation in a case involving possession of a firearm and shooting his gun at an NYPD officer.

And the town’s legislation division is now saying the Williams shooting case involving police is being dropped.

The Legislation Division stated in an announcement that “simply because the town can not choose doesn’t imply that this particular person ought to have carried an unlawful weapon – a weapon that shot and killed each him and an officer,” the Legislation Division stated in an announcement. “Underneath household court docket legislation, the case is now sealed and we will not say a lot concerning the matter.”