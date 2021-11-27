Rapper Badshah will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in KBC, Big-B shares picture

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture with rapper Badshah. Both are seen in a completely different style in this picture.

Rapper and singer Badshah will be seen in the next episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13’. Here Badshah will have a lot of fun with the host of the show Amitabh Bachchan. This is the reason why Amitabh has also shared a picture with Badshah on Instagram. Now this picture is going viral on social media and in this picture Badshah can be seen with Amitabh Bachchan. During this, Amitabh Bachchan is wearing two thick chains around his neck and glasses with thin frames.

Sharing the picture, Big B wrote, ‘Here I am having some fun with Badshah.’ Badshah has also commented on this post of Amitabh Bachchan. He wrote, ‘Mummy’. Right now Badshah is also in discussion about his new song ‘Jugnu’. After the release of the song, he spoke to The Indian Express. He had said, ‘Jugnu is a small spectacle of whatever I have done in the audio space. VFX has been used more in this. It just sets the scale of the song. And I have tried to dance in it too.

Amitabh Bachchan had fun with John: Earlier in the special episode of KBC, John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar had arrived. Here both had fun with Amitabh Bachchan. This episode was also very emotional. After seeing the atrocities on animals, John Abraham became very emotional and Amitabh Bachchan came forward to silence him. Apart from this, Amitabh had also learned some things of fullball from him.

Here John Abraham also shared many things related to his personal life. He told that he has a very deep wound on his chest. This injury happened during his boxing match and he did this fight long ago.

During this, he also showed the injury on the chest to the audience. Apart from this, John had also disclosed his passion for his bike. He told that he has only 18 bikes now. In the show, Amitabh and John also shared many old things.