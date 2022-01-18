Rapper Chucky73 Arrested After Cars and Partiers Shut Down Kosciuszko Bridge – Gadget Clock





Rap artist Chucky73 was arrested and faces a number of prices for his function in a stunt that noticed a busy New York Metropolis bridge get shut down by automobiles doing doughnuts and teams of individuals showing to have a dance social gathering.

The Bronx rapper, whose delivery identify is Adel Reyes-Mejia, was arrested on Wednesday for the wild incident that acquired the eye of then-Mayor-elect Eric Adams. Viral movies on social media confirmed quite a few automobiles blocking the lanes of the Kosciuszko Bridge, which connects Greenpoint in Brooklyn to Maspeth in Queens, in addition to a bunch of individuals dancing to music.

Responding to 1 movies, Adams tweeted on the time that, “Incidents like this injury our model as a metropolis, disrespect New Yorkers and endanger guests and residents alike.”

“All those that participated on this reckless conduct have to be discovered and held accountable to the total extent of the regulation. We won’t be a metropolis of chaos,” the Democrat added, echoing his marketing campaign guarantees to crack down on crime within the metropolis.

Incidents like this injury our model as a metropolis, disrespect New Yorkers and endanger guests and residents alike. All those that participated on this reckless conduct have to be discovered and held accountable to the total extent of the regulation. We won’t be a metropolis of chaos. https://t.co/5XjRTlAqGs — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 21, 2021

Different movies posted on-line that seemed to be from the identical night time confirmed a few of the automobiles spinning round in tight circles on the bridge, leaving tire marks on the highway. It is unclear when the incident occurred however a spokesperson for the NYPD mentioned investigators are conscious of the footage and an investigation is ongoing.

Reyes-Mejia was charged with reckless endangerment, illegal meeting and disorderly conduct. Again in December, Jose Ortega was arrested for reckless endangerment as properly. It was unclear if both suspect had an lawyer.