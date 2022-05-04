Rapper Kidd Creole sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder of homeless man in New York City



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — Rapper Kidd Creole has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for stabbing a homeless man to death in 2017.

The 62-year-old, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, was found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree last month for the deadly stabbing of 55-year-old John Jolly in Midtown in 2017.

“Mr. Jolly’s death was devastating to his family and those who knew him,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “Every life we lose to violent crime ripples throughout our entire city, and we will continue to ensure everyone in our borough can live their lives with the sense of safety and security they deserve. This case makes clear that if you commit violent crime, we will hold you accountable, and I thank our team for their hard work achieving justice in this matter.”

Glover was a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five.

Prosecutors said he stabbed Jolly twice in the chest with a steak knife after becoming enraged because he thought Jolly was gay and hitting on him.

The stabbing happened as Glover was walking to his maintenance job in Midtown Manhattan shortly before midnight on August 1, 2017, and Jolly asked him “What’s up?” authorities said.

“The defendant confessed to pulling out a kitchen knife and repeatedly thrusting it into the body of a stranger on the street, killing him,” Assistant District Attorney Mark Dahl said during the trial. “Was there anything that would prevent him from simply running away from Mr. Jolly? No.”

Minutes later, a group of tourists discovered Jolly in the street, and he was transported to the hospital where he died from his stab wounds.

Bragg said that Glover left the scene and fled two blocks away to his place of work. There, he changed his clothing and cleaned the knife in an office sink.

After approximately 15 minutes, Glover left, boarded the subway, and disposed of the knife in a sewer near a Bronx subway station.

The following day, NYPD officers recovered the knife and arrested him at his home in the Bronx.

Glover was sentenced to16 years in state prison with five years of post-release supervision.

Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five is best known for their 1982 rap song, “The Message.” The group formed in the late 1970s in the Bronx and became the first rap act to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

