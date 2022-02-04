Rapper who posted bail for shooting cop from record label deal is back in custody



A teenage rapper who was released on bail on a shooting charge last week New York City Officer Officers and sources told Gadget Clock Digital that the former has returned to the back of the jail for a probation violation for a gun case.

Rapper, 16, accused of shooting NYPD police, could get bail from record label agreement

Cameron Williams, a 16-year-old artist known as Sea Blue, last week posted a $ 250,000 bond using cash from a record label deal, allegedly using a 9mm pistol to shoot NYPD officer Qasim Penant in the leg.

Justice Dennis Boyle determined the amount of the bond on the objection of prosecutors who pressed for remand in the wake of a previous gun possession case that Williams raised in May 2020 at the age of 14, according to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office.

Family court is handling the previous gun case because of Williams’ age at the time of the alleged crime.

The 11-month-old was shot in New York City, police say

The rapper, who complained of gang ties, was able to raise cash because of a lucrative deal he signed with Interscope Records a few months ago, sources told Gadget Clock Digital. His bond was posted on Jan. 27 by celebrity bail bondman Ira Judelson, and he was released from juvenile detention.

But his independence was short-lived. Williams was sent back to the Crossroads Juvenile Center in Brooklyn on Thursday after a family court hearing, when he allegedly violated probation by leaving a gun and shooting a police officer.

His lawyer, Don Florio, downplayed the earlier gun rap. He told Gadget Clock Digital that “Cameron was testing a teenager to use an unloaded gun in a music video.” “He was not on trial for a violent crime or use of a weapon.”

After an argument between the two, Williams shot and killed 26-year-old Penant and he tried to escape. According to the criminal complaint, the weapon was released, hitting the rapper in the groin and pendent before it came out of his thigh.

Court documents did not say why Williams, who was standing on the sidewalk in the Belmont Division of the Bronx, was stopped and searched by police.

Pennant is one of six New York City officers so far this year – including Detective Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, both of whom died from their injuries.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

“My client is a very intelligent young man with a bright future ahead of him who just wants to do well in school and continue his studies in college and create music for all his fans whom he deeply appreciates,” Florio said.

A spokesman for the city law department, which handles the case in family court, and a spokesman for Interscope Records did not immediately return requests for comment.