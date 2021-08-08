Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh Vs Sudhir Choudhary: What nonsense spread By You When Sudhir Chaudhary asked a question to Honey Singh, he gave such an answer while laughing – What nonsense? When Sudhir Chaudhary asked a question to Honey Singh, he gave such an answer while laughing

Singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is back in the limelight these days. Honey Singh’s wife has accused him of harassment. Even before this, Honey Singh has been in the news for his rap song. In such a situation, once Honey Singh went on the show of journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, where he was asked many questions. At the same time Yo Yo Honey Singh also gave answers with full confidence.

Journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, while referring to crores of mothers and fathers of the country, had asked Honey Singh – ‘What is this nonsense spreading?’ Honey Singh responded to this in a very interesting way. Sudhir Chaudhary had asked- ‘Who are parents, and on behalf of all the people who are troubled by you, I ask – have you spread this vainity in the country? Wacky songs, wacky lyrics, and utterly simple things. People are saying that the decline that is happening in the society is coming because of Honey Singh’s songs.

On this, Honey Singh laughingly changed the expression of his face and replied – ‘You are ever sitting among the youth among the children! How do they talk?’ Sudhir Chaudhary replies- ‘He likes you.’ Honey Singh said on this- ‘How is their conversation? Do they say like- ‘That person came here?’ Do they speak? Do they talk in literature?’

Honey Singh further said- ‘There is an English word – slang, which is not a language. It changes every round. He talks in that slang. So, I would say that it is absolutely wrong to say nonsense. My songs are ridiculous, it is not so. I have not read literature sir, whatever the world I have learned, or have learned the way of speaking, I speak Punjabi well, am from Punjab. I have improved in Hindi and I can speak Urdu very well. I speak English very well too. So all this is learned by listening and listening. I haven’t been one of many learned people, I’ve lived in the little streets in the street.’

Sudhir Chaudhary meanwhile said- ‘You are spoiling the language of scholars too! Honey says on this – No, where am I spoiling the language of the scholars. Rather, I have seen scholars, mostly when they are sitting backstage, they also talk in the same language. As soon as he comes in public, he speaks literature and good language. Somewhere the literature has gone away and the slang has arrived. So I make songs out of it, I have no thoughts of my own.’

Let us tell you that the real name of Bollywood singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is -Hirdesh Singh. Honey Singh was first called ‘Yo Yo’ by his American friends, which means ‘your own’. Honey Singh is in news these days for serious allegations made by his wife Shalini Talwar. His wife has accused him of domestic violence. In such a situation, Shalini has approached the court.





