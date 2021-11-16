Rapper YouTuber left music, said- music is haram in Islam; People are counting the names of veteran Muslim lyricist-musicians on social media

The rapper, who created panic in the music industry through ‘Miya Bhai’ rap, has decided to leave his world for the time being. Rapper Ruhaan Arshad says music is considered wrong in his religion. So he is leaving this world. However, many fans on social media also advised him by naming other Muslim artists. He said that this decision of Ruhaan is completely wrong.

There are about 23 lakh subscribers on Ruhaan’s channel. In 2018, ‘Miya Bhai’ rap song created panic in the music industry. Arshad became an overnight star on YouTube with the rap song ‘Miya Bhai’. So far this video has got 500 million likes. But as soon as Arshad announced to leave the music industry, his fans started reacting differently. Some appreciated the decision and some criticized it.

Arshad said that music is a sin in his religion. He announced to leave the world of music on his YouTube channel ‘Ruhaan Arshad Official’. In the seven-minute video, Arshad said that he has full faith in his decision. No other thought came to his mind while announcing this. He is leaving the music industry completely. Will not make music videos in future. I know that music is a sin in Islam, but it was my passion, due to which I came here. Ruhan said, now Allah Ta’ala will give me a different position in a halal way. I have full faith in Allah. It can also be a guidance from Allah. I will keep in touch with you keeping away from what is haram in Islam.

Although he also said that he is only leaving the music industry and will remain on YouTube. He thanked the fans. He also sought advice from him for what kind of content to work on next. Arshad went a step further and appealed to his followers to do the same. He said that it would be good for the religion if people working in the music industry follow in his footsteps. Arshad said that those who have come in this industry should also say goodbye to the world of music. They should stay away from sin.