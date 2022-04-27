Raptors top 76ers 103-88 behind Pascal Siakam, force Game 6 at home



Pascal Siakam gave a pregame pap talk to keep the Raptors calm in a hostile Philly environment where they have already lost twice and fallen into the playoffs.

The message was simple: “Listen to our voices.”

How do they like this word? Elastic Raptors are returning home, there is still a chance to return to a series that has never happened in the NBA.

Siakam had 23 points and 10 rebounds, valuable Achua scored 17 and the Toronto Raptors beat the 76ers 103-88 in the first round of their Eastern Conference series against Philadelphia on Monday night, forcing them to return home for Game 6.

“We always find out,” Siakam said.

Yeah, Canada! Once holding the lead in the 3-0 series, the 76ers are heading north.

Neither team has ever won 3-0 and lost the play-off series.

The Raptors have won two straight games in the series and have jumped on injured sixes center Joel Mbid and ineffective James Harden to make Thursday night’s game necessary.

FanDuel Sportsbook liked the Sixers by 1 1/2 points for Game 6.

MBD had 20 points and 11 rebounds to play in a thumb injury. Harden scored 15 points in 4-of-11.

“I was terribly defensive,” MBD said. “There’s really no explanation. I have to play with more strength, I have to move my legs better. I have to be better.”

Rapper and famous 76ers fan Mick Mill pulled his hood over his head and left his courtside seat late in the game and dropped to home team 14.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers is pulling the weight of infamous NBA history with him through customs. Rivers, who led Boston to the 2008 championship, is the only coach in NBA history to lead three 3-1 series. Magic lost to Detroit in the first round of the 2003 Eastern Conference; The 2015 Clippers blew the series in Houston in the Western Conference semifinals; And in 2020, the Clippers lost to Denver in the West Semifinals.

The following season, the reverse was in Philly – and the Sixers lost three games as the No. 1 seed at home and were eliminated from the second round.

Philly’s nerves suddenly stiffen like rims.

76 forward Tobias Harris said: “We never brought a fight to them at the start of the game, really.

The first half was miserable for the Sixers. They finished with 10 turnovers and shot 35% off the floor. Philly’s last bucket in the first quarter was for the Blooper Reel: Mattis Thaibul’s missed shot bounced off the rim and was accidentally tipped by Achiever.

Oops

Maybe it sparked something for the Raptors. They started to control everything 12-0 in the second quarter when the Sixers missed their first nine shots. 6:51 The Sixers did not score until the end of the half. Scotty Burns scored eight points in the quarter and the Raptors took a 54-41 lead at the break.

“They were a tough team all night, they were more physical all night,” Rivers said. “I don’t think it was the second quarter. I thought it was throughout the game.”

The 76ers were blown off the court, their game a dark reminder of the recent post-season flameout.

“We made really good shots for most of the series,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said before the match. “We haven’t shot very well yet. I told the boys today, today would be a good day to go ahead and start doing some of those open shots.”

The Raptors heard, for most games, about 50% of the rotation was done. They control the boards and score 20 points on 16 turnovers.

Harden could use the shooting tip.

Harden played the same night that he did business for All-Star, Ben Simmons, was inactive for Brooklyn. Harden was barely visible and missed 6 of 8 shots in three quarters, scoring nine points.

Embed continues to play by tearing the ligament in the right thumb. In the third trimester, he appeared to be occasionally bruised as the raptors continued to attack the MVP finalist for the stiff buckets, especially the Achieving Driving layout which made it 73-60.

Embiid had its own Rowling Cry for the 76ers: a return to the style of play that gave them a 3-0 lead.

“It’s the same recipe. Don’t flip the ball. Offensive rebound. We must be better defensively,” he said. “There’s a reason we’ve won three matches in a row.”

Ozzy Anunobi and Gary Trent Jr. each scored 16 points for the Raptors.

“It’s not exactly the way we draw it, but we’re still happy to play,” the nurse said.

Tip-INS

Raptors: All-star point guard Fred Vanvolit sat with a left hip flexor strain. VanVleet says he was injured in Game 4 and is not sure if he will be able to play in Game 6.

76ers: Embiid was fined 15,000 for criticizing his role in Game 4. … John Calipari, who coached 76ers guard Tyres Maxi in Kentucky, was in the game.

Instructor’s room

Embid will have to wait until the end of the season for thumb surgery.

“There’s no cure. There really isn’t,” Rivers said. “One thing I know, it won’t get any worse. There’s really no ice, there’s no cure until the end of the season.”

Can’t stop

Rivers lost his last eight chances to close out a series. His 31 defeats in these games are already the most by a coach in NBA history.

The next one is coming

The Sixers will play 6 games without Thaibul. Thaibul, who sat in Games 3 and 4, was barred from entering Canada because he had not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.