Raqesh Bapat joins Shaheer Sheikh in Rajan Shahi’s next | Raqesh Bapat serials | Rakeysh Bapat returns as a hero after seven years with Shaheer Sheikh

Anubhav Sinha gave a break Rakeysh Bapat began his profession with Anubhav Sinha’s movie Tum Bin reverse actress Sandali. On this movie, Rakesh performed the position of Sandali’s cute boyfriend who dies in a automobile accident. Though Rakesh’s character was small however nonetheless he received the hearts of the followers with his attraction and appears. However when Jaya Bachchan first noticed her promos in this character on TV, she warned her son Abhishek Bachchan, who made his Refugee debut in the identical yr, that this boy offers you a struggle. battle in movies Rakesh Bapat has been a a part of many music movies. His performances on many songs of Abhijeet had made the followers loopy. On the identical time, in a video with Raima Sen, he was favored a lot that the pair of Rakesh Bapat and Raima was in demand. Rakesh struggled in many movies however he couldn’t get star standing. Only a few individuals know however the first hero of actress Nusrat Bharuch was additionally Rakesh Bapat. Nusrat began her profession with a movie titled Jai Santoshi Maa starring Rakesh Bapat. Began on TV with Rajan Shahi Rakesh Bapat made his TV debut with Rajan Shahi’s serial Saat Phere. On this serial, he appeared in a grey position for the primary time and after that his character turned utterly unfavourable. Rakesh was very a lot favored by the followers in this character. Rakesh says that he has chosen Rajan Shahi’s present for comeback additionally as a result of he can blindly belief Rajan Shahi. READ Also Twitter may make tweeting more stressful with new emoji reactions --> -->

impressed with dignity

Rakeysh Bapat impressed each the critics and the viewers with the Star Plus present Maryada. On this serial, Rakesh Bapat appeared in the lead position alongside with Riddhi Dogra. Because of its grownup content material, this serial was stored after prime time however nonetheless this present was a profitable present of Star Plus.

final lead position

Additionally appeared in NDTV Think about’s present Ek Packet Umeed this time with TV’s Anupama Rupali Ganguly after which turned a a part of a Yash Raj Movies mini-series Seven. Rakeysh Bapat additionally changed Karan Singh Grover in Qubool Hai on Zee TV. Rakesh Bapat final appeared in the lead position on this TV serial which got here in 2014.

a fixed a part of the TV

Rakesh Bapat has been a a part of TV even after the lead position of Qubool Hai. Rakesh Bapat appeared in the host of Yeh Hai Aashiqui in 2016 after which appeared in Bahu Hamari Rajinikanth in 2016-17. He changed Karan Grover in this serial. Aside from this, in 2018 he appeared in the supporting position of Reyansh Dewan in Colours TV present Tu Aashiqui.

Everybody’s favourite is Shaheer Sheikh

Now Rakeysh Bapat is making a comeback on TV with Shaheer Sheikh. Shaheer Sheikh has beforehand appeared in Star Plus present Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke with Rajan Shahi. On this serial he was in the position of Abir Rajvansh and this serial was additionally the story of two brothers. This serial was a spin-off of Star Plus superhit present Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now it stays to be seen how shortly the viewers adopts the pairing of Shaheer and Rakesh.